Arsenal stun Real Madrid with ‘offer’ for two-time UCL winner Ancelotti doesn’t trust

Arsenal are in the frame to sign a Real Madrid star this summer, with a proposal having been sent to Andriy Lunin, according to shock reports.

Lunin has been on the books of Real Madrid since July 2018, when they signed him from Ukrainian side Zorya Lugansk. The goalkeeper went on to have loan spells at Leganes, Real Valladolid and Real Oviedo before being integrated into the Madrid senior squad ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The 25-year-old has generally operated as a backup keeper since then, though things have changed this season. Lunin has played a crucial role in Madrid winning both the Champions League and La Liga, keeping 12 clean sheets in 31 matches.

Lunin was thrust into Carlo Ancelotti’s starting eleven after Thibaut Courtois picked up a long-term injury and his temporary replacement, Kepa Arrizabalaga, also got injured.

DON’T MISS – Arsenal goalkeeper targets: EVERY option tipped to replace Ramsdale this summer

Despite his relative lack of experience at the elite level, especially compared to Courtois, Lunin stepped up for the Spanish titans and starred in their penalty shoot-out win over Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Lunin is now a two-time UCL winner who has lifted other major silverware such as the Spanish title and Copa del Rey, too.

Although, it is not a certainty that the Ukraine international will continue playing at the Bernabeu next term.

His contract expires in June 2025 and this has put rival clubs on alert. As per bombshell reports in Spain, Madrid have offered Lunin a new five-year deal, though the shot-stopper is considering rejecting it.

Arsenal transfers: Contract offer sent to Real Madrid man

Lunin ‘believes Ancelotti does not trust him’, despite his heroics in the UCL. As such, Lunin – who is represented by Jorge Mendes – is ready to consider proposals from elsewhere.

Incredibly, it is claimed that Arsenal are among the teams who have come forward for his signing. Lunin has received an ‘interesting offer’ to leave Madrid and join Mikel Arteta’s side in North London.

The reports do not mention how much Arsenal chief Edu is willing to pay the 12-cap international, or how long the prospective contract runs for. But the Gunners have earmarked Lunin as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, who has been linked with Chelsea, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers after being told he is free to leave the Emirates.

Signing Lunin would see Arteta put current No 1 David Raya under pressure for his starting spot, just as he did with Ramsdale last summer.

Raya joined Arsenal on loan from Brentford, and the deal is expected to be made permanent for £27million this summer.

Landing Lunin as a competitor for Raya would give Arteta two great options in goal, but it is certainly a risky strategy. After all, Ramsdale has been left frustrated after losing his spot to Raya, and this has also seen the Englishman’s value drop.

READ MORE – The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…