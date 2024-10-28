Arsenal tipped to sign Prem ace who boasts ‘incredible stats’, with talks to stun Tottenham and Newcastle

Arsenal are firmly in the mix to sign Antoine Semenyo

Arsenal have been backed to open talks for Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo as they try to beat Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United to his signature.

Semenyo enjoyed a great start to the season, as he notched three goals and one assist in his first six Premier League games. The winger has not found the back of the net in his last three league outings, but he remains one of Bournemouth’s biggest threats going forward.

Semenyo’s electric performances have seen him emerge as a target for some of the biggest clubs in England, including Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle.

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson has now praised the versatile attacker and reacted to claims Arsenal could win the race for him.

“He’s had a really good season so far,” the pundit said in an interview with Football Insider.

“You’ve got to look at it over a longer period of time and I do think he’s a quality player. There’s more to come from him as well.

“When you look at how Arsenal play with three behind the main striker, he would be a good fit for all of those positions. Higher up in the wide areas especially, and he’s a goal threat.

“It’s clearly an area that they’re going to look at going forward, but I don’t think Arsenal will be the only side at the table holding talks with him.

“Other teams across Europe will look at the way Semenyo has been playing and his stats. If you look at his incredible running stats as well, they’re right up there. He works hard.

“He’s definitely a player who fits the Arteta mould.”

Bournemouth to make big profit

Bournemouth paid Bristol City around £10m (€12m / $13m) for Semenyo in January 2023 and he is now worth far more than that sum.

Last week, it emerged that Bournemouth will sell the Ghana international if a £40-50m (up to €60m / $65m) bid comes in.

On October 10, TEAMtalk revealed that Newcastle are leading the race for Semenyo.

Arsenal, though, cannot be ruled out. Their sporting director Edu is reportedly plotting a double move for Semenyo and his Bournemouth team-mate Milos Kerkez, with the left-back also earning a big reputation.

Arsenal news: Big transfer miss, keeper link

Meanwhile, Arsenal reportedly missed out on the signing of Swedish playmaker Dejan Kulusevski to rivals Spurs.

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Arsenal chased Kulusevski after missing out on Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus in 2022.

But then Spurs chiefs Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici barged Arsenal aside to strike an agreement for Kulusevski first.

The central attacking midfielder, who can also play on the right wing, has since managed 17 goals and 21 assists in 108 appearances for Spurs and is currently thriving under Ange Postecoglou.

Elsewhere, the Argentine press claim Arsenal are ‘closely following’ Boca Juniors goalkeeper Leandro Brey ahead of a potential move in the near future.

The 22-year-old has usurped former Manchester United backup Sergio Romero and is now emerging as Boca’s first-choice keeper, which has caught the attention of Arsenal scouts.

The Gunners are looking for a new backup for David Raya, with Aaron Ramsdale having left over the summer and Neto – his replacement – only on loan from Bournemouth.