Arsenal told to snub controversial Chelsea signing and complete exciting double deal instead

Arsenal have been urged to avoid the shock signing of out-of-favour Chelsea star Raheem Sterling, with pundits recommending they land a different winger as part of a big double deal.

Sterling’s future at Chelsea is in serious doubt after he was left out of Enzo Maresca’s squad for the season opener against Manchester City on Sunday. The Chelsea hierarchy have backed Maresca’s decision and are looking to sell the wide man, though his wage demands are making this difficult.

Juventus were linked with Sterling on Monday, while Barcelona’s surprise interest in the 29-year-old emerged on Tuesday.

Maresca feels he can rely on other wingers in the Chelsea squad such as Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Sterling is far from the only player set to be axed by Chelsea in the coming days though, as they have a bloated squad which desperately needs streamlining.

Arsenal have been credited with interest in the 82-cap England international previously. It is likely Arsenal will be tipped to move for Sterling in the very near future as Arteta worked with the forward between 2016 and 2019, during his spell as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City.

However, Sterling’s transfer from Chelsea to Arsenal would be a controversial one, given the rivalry between the two sides. Plus, the 29-year-old has struggled since joining Chelsea and is no longer viewed as a top prospective addition to Arsenal’s ranks.

When asked about Sterling heading to the Emirates, former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit replied: “Nope, Arsenal won’t sign Sterling.

Arsenal latest: Raheem Sterling links played down

“Since Sterling left Liverpool, he hasn’t improved a whole lot at Manchester City and Chelsea. Sterling can have big moments but there is no consistency in his performances. He still needs to improve his final ball and needs to score more, this is the main problem.

“This is something that Mikel Arteta will not want in his team, he wants young and hungry players, Sterling won’t improve more than another young winger.”

Arsenal have been backed to sign a new striker as their next big summer arrival once Mikel Merino joins. Gunners chief Edu is interested in the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Ivan Toney – who is now a major target for the Saudis – and Evan Ferguson.

But another former Arsenal star, Lauren, has told Edu to sign a new winger alongside a centre-forward, in order to help Bukayo Saka out.

“It would be good to have another player there [for Saka],” he said. “The competitiveness is great but it’s also about giving him some rest.

“You play for the national team, you play in the league, you play in the Champions League, you play FA Cup, you play so many competitions this year. So you need maybe another player so that Saka can have some rest.

“You have players in the squad who can play on the right in place of Saka. It’s more about how Arteta will design the whole season in order to give the right games so as to get the best out of Saka and also give him rest.”

Arsenal have been linked with Kingsley Coman of Bayern Munich, though he would not want to play second fiddle to Saka. Instead, Arsenal could ramp up their interest in Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman, though Liverpool are also big admirers of the former Everton man.

