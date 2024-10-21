Arsenal are among three powerful Premier League sides showing ‘strong interest’ in an RB Salzburg playmaker whose arrival would help both Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino, according to a report.

The Gunners dropped points when losing 2-0 to Bournemouth on Saturday. William Saliba’s red card has hoovered up most of the headlines, though it’s important to note Arsenal offered very little threat going forward prior to the centre-back’s dismissal.

In the continued injury absence of creator-in-chief Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino was tasked with playing as the most advanced midfielder.

The Spaniard laboured in the role, misplacing 11 of his 35 attempted passes. Merino also struggled with the pressing duties demanded in the Odegaard role, losing six of 10 ground duels and being dribbled past four times.

According to a fresh update from Caught Offside, Arsenal are sizing up RB Salzburg’s 20-year-old playmaker Oscar Gloukh.

The Israel international has provided seven goal contributions in seven matches in the Austrian Bundesliga this term and would not only provide adequate cover for Odegaard if signed, but allow Merino to play in a more familiar deeper role.

Gloukh is reportedly valued by Salzburg at €35m (£29.2m / $38m). Aside from Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle are also said to be showing ‘strong interest’ in Gloukh.

Oscar Gloukh ready for Premier League switch

Mikel Arteta can call upon the ultra-talented Ethan Nwaneri to deputise for Odegaard when required.

However, it was perhaps telling that Arteta went with Merino out of position rather than the 17-year-old against Bournemouth. At such a young age, Arteta may be hesitant to put too much faith in the starlet just yet.

Gloukh is only 20 years of age, though has already racked up over 100 senior appearances at club level. He’s also been a regular starter for the vast bulk of his tenure in Austria following his €7m switch from Maccabi Tel Aviv in January of 2023.

Caught Offside noted Gloukh is ‘open’ to moving to the Premier League and while Salzburg aren’t pushing him out, they would entertain a January sale for the right price. That price, as mentioned, is roughly €35m.

Spanish giant Barcelona attempted to sign Gloukh at the time of his switch to Salzburg. Fabrizio Romano revealed Benfica, Udinese, and Borussia Dortmund also hovered, though Gloukh chose the tried and trusted development path that comes with joining a Red Bull side.

Fast forward nearly two years and the time may soon be coming for Gloukh to take the next step in his career.

Latest Arsenal transfer news

In other news, Arsenal are among a host of Premier League sides who’ve been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Randal Kolo Muani.

The PSG striker is surplus to requirements under Luis Enrique and loan opportunities in January are being explored.

Elsewhere, Man Utd are ‘moving’ for Gunners striker target Benjamin Sesko. Arsenal attempted to sign the RB Leipzig hotshot last summer, though Sesko chose to remain and sign a new contract.

Finally, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has debunked the conspiracy theory that PGMOL head Howard Webb somehow interfered in the decision to send Saliba off.

The Times has since stated Webb – who was shown in the stands wearing an earpiece – was simply listening in on VAR’s assessment of the situation, though did not intervene in any way.

TIMELINE – Oscar Gloukh’s rapid rise

By Nathan Egerton