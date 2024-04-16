Eight elite striker options Arsenal could sign this summer to end Man City dominance

It’s no secret that Arsenal are in need of a new number nine to lead the line. Almost every year, teams need a 25-plus goal season striker to win the league title and right now Arsenal don’t have one.

Kai Havertz has played there and done well and maybe he can become that player, but right now he lacks the clinical finishing needed. Other options like Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah also struggle to finish chances in front of goal.

It’s been a while since they’ve had a killer in front of goal who makes everything kick and only needs one chance to win them the game. But who could they sign?

Victor Osimhen – Napoli

Nigerian striker Osimhen has been a problem for defences in Italy for years and last season he helped carry them to the Serie A title, their first in 33 years. As outlet strikers go, Osimhen is one of the very best. He runs the channels, runs in behind the defence and holds up the ball well.

Osimhen’s physicality and pace is so dangerous. He can tussle with any defender and beat so many for pace. Last season he managed 31 goals and 5 assists in 39 games in all competitions.

If Man City have Erling Haaland as a lone striker up top, Arsenal could match them with Osimhen. A similar player in terms of how he would fit in but in his profile he’s better at the duels and aerially too.

Osimhen has a real leap on him and would give the likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard a more dominant aerial presence to find on crosses.

DON’T MISS: The world-class XI Arsenal could field next season if Arteta lands top midfield, striker targets

Dusan Vlahovic – Juventus

Arsenal made bids to sign Vlahovic back in the 2022 January window when he was at Fiorentina. That season he had scored 20 goals in 24 games for Fiorentina but instead ended up joining Italian giants Juventus.

During his time at Juventus, he’s played under Max Allegri who’s set up to be a lot more defensive which has meant he’s played as more of a target man compared to at Juventus where he thrived with the ball in behind the defence.

Despite this, Vlahovic has learnt to adapt to this and done well considering he’s playing a playstyle that doesn’t suit him. The 24-year-old has a killer left foot and he’s even deadly on free kicks and from distance. He’s so physical and has quality hold-up play to knock down the ball and flick it on to teammates.

This season he’s been in his best goalscoring form at Juventus with 15 goals and three assists in 27 games so far. Maybe Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar will make a move for their old target to be the killer they need up top.

Alexander Isak – Newcastle United

Isak is a player who many Arsenal fans wanted at the club back when he was at Real Sociedad and even more so since he joined Newcastle.

The Swedish striker bears resemblance to Arsenal club legend Thierry Henry in terms of his playstyle, the swagger he plays with and the fact he wears #14.

With Isak running in behind the defence through the left side coming inside then opening up his body to side foot the ball into the far bottom corner, if you squint it looks like Thierry scoring.

That being said, Arsenal play a lot of their football in a style which needs a target man who will get on the end of crosses and win aerial duels and score headers.

That’s not his game. He’s much more about having the ball in behind. But Isak’s technical ability is top class and in a more attacking team with vertical players looking for him in behind, Isak could get a lot of goals for Arsenal.

READ MORE: Arsenal confirmed as huge admirers of vital Newcastle star by Fabrizio Romano as Arteta’s striker hunt heats up

Santiago Gimenez – Feyenoord

Argentine-born, Mexican international Gimenez is a killer up top with instinctive capabilities in front of goal. He’s the type of striker where you just need to feed him chances and he’ll score.

Gimenez is a good all-rounder striker option. Good hold-up play, good link-up, good finishing, good aerially, good pace and physicality.

Apart from his finishing, there’s no ‘outstanding’ trait but the fact he’s a good all-rounder makes him useful in every type of game depending what you need in the game.

Viktor Gyokeres – Sporting CP

Former Coventry City striker Gyokeres has been on fire for Sporting this season scoring 36 goals and getting 16 assists in 43 games.

The Swedish striker is another dominant outlet who loves to run in behind, run the channels and has a lot of physicality. Gyokeres has insane ball striking off both feet and can swivel in the box quickly to create space and shoot.

The 25-year-old is an instinctive finisher with so much power in many of his actions. He’s the slower, heavier option of the options mentioned but runs with so much power making him tough to push off the ball. But similar to Isak, he thrives mainly in transitional play and less against low blocks.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal to make ‘lucrative bid’ for striker with ridiculous goal ratio after blowing away first choice

Evan Ferguson – Brighton

Brighton’s breakout star of the 2022/23 season exploded onto the scene with some seriously impressive appearances for the first team.

He’s struggled with injuries this year but there’s no doubt that he’s one of the best striker prospects in the world. Ferguson has a blend of brute strength, bit of pace, lots of finishing and ball-striking prowess and good spatial awareness to be a solid source of link-up play.

As project options go, Ferguson is one with one of the highest ceilings. Brighton might not want to sell him yet as he won’t be at his optimal value.

Joshua Zirkzee – Bologna

Zirkzee has improved drastically this season for Bologna and his creativity has been a key component in Thiago Motta’s side being one of the top teams.

His ability to facilitate for those around him has allowed many others to thrive in the team. For a striker 6’4” tall, Zirkzee moves with so much agility and finesse.

When he receives the ball in the box he can turn sharply to shoot on goal with either foot. Zirkzee is the type of striker who’d get way more from the likes of Saka and Martinelli around him.

READ MORE: Arsenal chasing €80m Serie A striker after Mikel Arteta shifts focus away from Ivan Toney

Joao Pedro – Brighton

Finally is another Brighton prospect. If Arsenal wanted to go down the Premier League proven route, Pedro could be a solid option.

The 22-year-old Brazilian striker has scored 19 goals this season and got two assists in 35 games in all competitions. In a lot of ways, Pedro is so similar to Gabriel Jesus in how he dribbles and takes on players.

However, Pedro is a more consistent finisher and a lot better aerially. Pedro has very good heading ability and loves to run in behind. He’s another striker with high potential that could be developed into a real Premier League killer.

A huge added bonus is the fact that Joao Pedro is a penalty specialist with a 100% record scoring 10/10 penalties this season.