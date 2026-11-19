Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi, who is an Arsenal and Barcelona target

Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi has made up his mind on a move to Arsenal to play for Gunners manager Mikel Arteta or a switch to Barcelona to work with Hansi Flick.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on October 29 that Arsenal are interested in signing Kroupi from Bournemouth in the January transfer window.

Sources have told us that Arsenal manager Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are keen on strengthening the team’s attack in the middle of the season.

Kroupi is one of the best young forwards in the Premier League and is able to play as a left-winger or as a number nine.

After recovering from surgery on a foot injury sustained during a pre-season training session, the France international has made four appearances for Bournemouth this season, providing one assist in the process.

On November 3, Graeme Bailey reported that Bournemouth are not planning to sell Kroupi in the middle of the season.

Bailey reported: “We understand that Kroupi’s camp are aware of the renewed interest, but the player’s focus is on regaining full fitness and rediscovering the form that made him one of the Premier League’s most talked-about young talents last season.

“Arsenal are among those keen, and Kroupi is flattered by their attention, but he is not pushing for a move.

“With Bournemouth determined to retain their key players and the Frenchman contracted until 2030, a January departure currently looks highly complicated.”

In what is another blow for Arsenal, it has now emerged that Kroupi wants to join Barcelona and not Arsenal.

Spanish journalist Juan Jesus, who has almost 26,000 followers on X, has claimed that Barcelona manager Flick wants Kroupi, who himself is keen on a move to the Spanish champions.

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Eli Junior Kroupi picks Barcelona over Arsenal

Jesus wrote on X at 5:36pm on November 16: “Despite Raphinha’s good form, his injuries and age are a concern for Barca, especially since Gabriel Jesus has failed to convince Flick.

“The two big names on the list are Erling Haaland and Elye Junior Kroupi.

“Both Arsenal and PSG were tracking him (although the Parisians closed the door on him after signing Ferran Torres), but Kroupi only wants to wear the blaugrana shirt.

“He has set himself the challenge of returning to his best form this season to convince Barça, who already have him on Deco’s shortlist.

“Signing him this winter is impossible given the club’s priorities, but an offensive move in the summer is not unthinkable.”

Jesus added on X at 10:10pm on November 17: “Hansi Flick is absolutely smitten with Eli Junior Kroupi: in fact, he was his first choice this summer in case the move for Julián Álvarez fell through.

“Deco is fully aware of this stance, as the German coach even prefers Kroupi’s profile to Erling Haaland’s for his system.

“A stance that clashes head-on with Joan Laporta’s roadmap, as he remains committed to signing the Norwegian striker as his personal priority in the coming summer transfer windows.”

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