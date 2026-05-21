Eli Junior Kroupi’s brilliant form this season has prompted interest, in particular from Arsenal, though Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are also keeping close tabs on the 19-year-old Bournemouth forward, TEAMtalk understands.

The French teenager, signed from Lorient for around £12million in early 2025, has dazzled with clinical finishing and maturity beyond his years, netting 13 goals in his debut Premier League campaign.

Kroupi’s latest strike came in Bournemouth’s 1-1 draw with Man City on Tuesday – a result which sealed the Cherries’ qualification to European football for the first time in their history.

Sources indicate that the quartet of Premier League heavyweights are monitoring Kroupi’s situation intently, with scouts regularly assessing the forward, who has already broken the record for the most goals in the division for a teenager in a debut season.

His performances, including key strikes against top sides, have elevated his profile significantly and positioned him as a potential marquee target this summer.

However, Bournemouth remain adamant they have no desire to part with their prized asset. Club officials have made it clear that Kroupi, contracted until 2030, is integral to their project, especially after helping secure European football.

Any departure would require a substantial bid, with valuations circulating between £65 million to £85 million. The south-coast club’s firm stance suggests they are prepared to resist approaches from the division’s elite.

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Arsenal among admirers of Bournemouth talisman

For the big clubs, Kroupi represents an exciting long-term investment. His pace, movement and composure have drawn comparisons to emerging talents, making him an appealing option to bolster attacking options.

Arsenal, in particular, have been strongly suggested as Kroupi suitors by sources. Mikel Arteta is though to be open to bringing in a new striker this summer to compete with Viktor Gyokeres.

Gabriel Jesus has been heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates, and the Brazilian will need replacing if he is to depart.

Manchester City, United and Chelsea, meanwhile, see Kroupi as a potential squad enhancer amid their own forward-line considerations and are asking to keep informed of his situation.

As the transfer window looms, speculation is likely to intensify.

Bournemouth’s resolve will be tested if concrete offers arrive, but for now the Cherries intend to keep their young star as they build for another competitive season.

Kroupi’s future remains firmly on the south coast for now, unless one of the interested parties tables bid that the Cherries simply cannot ignore.

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