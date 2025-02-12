Elite striker chooses Arsenal over Man Utd, with ‘significant’ bid prepared

A striker Fabrizio Romano has confirmed is one of two confirmed targets for the summer prefers joining the Gunners over Manchester United, though why a deal still isn’t straightforward has been revealed by a report.

Arsenal’s need for a potent new striker has become painfully clear as the season has rolled on. The Gunners did attempt to sign a frontman in the winter window, with a bid totalling £60m tabled for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

Watkins would ultimately stay at Villa amid the club’s complete unwillingness to sell after already offloading Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr.

But per transfer guru Romano, Arsenal also looked into moves for Alexander Isak (Newcastle) and Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) who remain confirmed targets for the summer.

“What we can say is Arsenal considered several options, dream options like Benjamin Sesko, almost impossible options like Alexander Isak, who were never going to leave their clubs in January,” reported Romano earlier in February.

“But Arsenal understood it was almost impossible to make it happen now, so these two names – Isak and Sesko – remain for the summer.”

TEAMtalk understands Isak will be almost impossible to prise out of Newcastle if the club qualify for the Champions League. Even if the Magpies do greenlight a sale, they won’t sell for a penny less than £120m.

Sesko, meanwhile, is valued by Leipzig at a much more modest €70m-€75m (£58.3m-£62.5m).

And according to a fresh update from CaughtOffside, Sesko favours joining Arsenal over two of his other would-be suitors including Man Utd.

The report claimed: ‘Sources close to CaughtOffside have advised that both Chelsea and Man United made enquiries for the player in the summer, however, he was said to prefer Arsenal’s project, which he found “more attractive”.’

Furthermore, it’s stated Arsenal have been ‘given encouragement’ from the player’s representatives that a deal is there to be made. Accordingly, Arsenal intend to make a ‘significant’ bid for the 21-year-old striker at season’s end.

But while there are clearly plenty of positive signs for Arsenal, a deal isn’t cut and dried just yet…

Arsenal reliant on ‘gentleman’s agreement’ and not release clause

Arsenal along with Chelsea and Man Utd were all willing to trigger Sesko’s old £55m release clause last summer.

However, the striker put pen to paper on a new deal with Leipzig on June 12 that removed the clause.

In its place is a gentleman’s agreement between club and player regarding a transfer in the summer of 2025.

Leipzig have made it clear they’ll listen to offers in the €70m-€75m / £58.5m-£62.5m range, though as mentioned, there is not an official clause that can be activated.

As such, there is no guarantee Leipzig will adhere to their gentleman’s agreement with Sesko even if a club like Arsenal do thunder in with a sizeable bid.

And per CaughtOffside, Leipzig are already weighing up whether it’s viable to hold on to Sesko for the 2025/26 season and potentially one more campaign after that.

The report concluded: ‘Sources note that the RB Leipzig board are undecided as to whether they cash in on their star man or keep hold of him for at least another year or two.’

Latest Arsenal news – Martin Zubimendi hijack?

In other news, TEAMtalk can confirm Real Madrid are attempting to hijack Arsenal’s proposed move for Martin Zubimendi.

The Daily Mail previously went strong on claims Arsenal had all but wrapped up a deal for the Real Sociedad midfielder who would join in the summer.

However, sources have informed TEAMtalk that Real Madrid have mobilised and are making advances towards Zubimendi and his camp. Their goal is to steer the Spaniard to The Bernabeu.

Arsenal are willing to trigger Zubimendi’s €60m release clause and they could even agree to pay slightly over the odds to secure more favourable payment terms.

However, an agreement on personal terms is not yet in place and Real Madrid aim to capitalise on the opening.

Liverpool previously attempted to sign Zubimendi in the previous summer window, only to see the Real Sociedad star choose to remain in Spain.

In other news, Real Madrid could torpedo Arsenal’s plans in a more direct manner after opening talks to sign one of Mikel Arteta’s leading defenders…

