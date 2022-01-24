Emmanuel Adebayor has aimed a dig at former club Arsenal over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s treatment and cannot see a way back for the Gunners striker.

The Gabon forward has been prolific during his five-year stint at The Emirates, scoring an impressive 92 goals in 163 games but things have turned very sour this season.

Indeed, the 32-year-old has likely played his final game for the club after being exiled by boss Mikel Arteta and stripped of the captaincy.

In all, Aubameyang has missed Arsenal’s last 10 games and the club are open to a loan or permanent exit in the final week of the January window.

However, Adebayor sympathises with his fellow frontman as he says Arsenal ‘never knew how to forgive’.

The Togo legend spent four seasons in north London but angered Gunners fans after subsequent spells with Manchester City and the bitter rivals Tottenham.

Adebayor said: “I know he’s going through a lot, because that’s Arsenal for you. They never knew how to forgive, so I know he went through a lot.

Renato Sanches contract negotiation problems amid Arsenal interest Renato Sanches may come back to the Premier League as Arsenal are interested in the Portugal midfielder

“He’s a fantastic player, I wish him all the best – I’ve sent him a message already.

“We just want him to bounce back. Whether we like it or not, he’s an African brother. We want him to keep representing Africa the way he was doing before.”

The five most powerful players in world football – Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Dusan Vlahovic…

No way back for Aubameyang

Asked if Aubameyang could still revive his Arsenal career, Adebayor added: “I don’t think so. This is what I know because it happened to me also.

“Not in the same way but in Arsenal, a way back I would be surprised [to see]. But he’s a great player so let’s see how it ends up.”

Since losing his squad place, Aubameyang has been linked with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr as well as Newcastle.

READ MORE: Arsenal deal to impact Man Utd as forward appears on European giant’s wanted list