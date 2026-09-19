Arsenal door opens as Real Madrid and Endrick talks imminent – Exclusive

Endrick’s representatives are set for talks with Real Madrid during the forthcoming international break as concerns grow over the Brazilian forward’s situation at Estadio Bernabeu, TEAMtalk understands, with Arsenal keen on a January deal.

The 20-year-old returned to Real Madrid in the summer after being away on World Cup duty with Brazil, but he has found himself some way down the pecking order under manager Jose Mourinho.

Endrick, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Lyon from Madrid, suffered a minor injury that curtailed his immediate opportunities following his return, but even with that setback behind him, there are now major concerns within his camp about his role and prospects in the first team.

We revealed on August 28 that Arsenal had made late enquiries about Endrick, although Madrid have long maintained that they did not want to lose the highly-rated forward.

Lines of communication between Arsenal and Endrick’s representatives have remained open, but they are far from the only English club monitoring the situation.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Fulham all expressed an interest in Endrick during the summer transfer window, and there is a growing belief among clubs that he could potentially become available in 2027, with the possibility of a January move also being discussed.

Endrick himself remains convinced that he is good enough to have a long-term future at Madrid, while the Spanish giants also continue to believe in his ability.

The concern, however, is that his pathway into regular first-team football is currently unclear.

Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz have all been ahead of Endrick in the attacking pecking order, while the summer arrivals of Bernardo Silva, Yan Diomande and Carlos Espi have only increased the competition for places.

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Real Madrid and Endrick camp to hold talks – sources

That has left Endrick’s camp seeking greater clarity over what role the club see him playing in the immediate future.

We can now confirm that while Endrick is away with Brazil for their forthcoming friendlies against Australia and India, his representatives are due to hold talks with Madrid.

Those discussions are expected to centre on the forward’s development and whether he can expect a more prominent role in the first team in the coming months.

Endrick does not want to give up on his Madrid dream, and his camp remain keen to establish whether there is a clear pathway for him to become a more important player under the current set-up.

Madrid, meanwhile, remain reluctant to lose a player they have invested heavily in and continue to regard as a major talent for the future.

However, the situation has become increasingly complicated by the level of competition around Endrick, with the Brazilian now needing a clearer indication of where he fits into the club’s plans.

Arsenal’s previous interest remains significant, while the number of other Premier League clubs who explored a move in the summer means there would be no shortage of suitors should Madrid eventually decide to consider an exit.

For now, Endrick’s priority remains establishing himself at Madrid, but the upcoming talks will provide an important opportunity for his representatives to seek assurances over his immediate future.

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