Arsenal on red alert as £60m Real Madrid star warms to January move

Arsenal could get another opportunity to sign Endrick from Real Madrid in January, according to a report.

Real Madrid paid Palmeiras €70million (£60m) to sign Endrick in July 2024, with the deal initially agreed in December 2022. Madrid beat a host of top European clubs to the striker’s capture after he had burst onto the scene in South America, earning comparisons with Brazilian icon Ronaldo.

However, Endrick had a tough first 18 months in Spain, resulting in a loan move to Lyon in the second half of last season.

In France, Endrick showed why he is such a coveted talent, notching eight goals and eight assists in 21 appearances.

The 20-year-old is now back at Madrid, but he has only featured for four minutes in their last four matches since returning from injury.

Endrick is behind the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Yan Diomande in Jose Mourinho’s pecking order, while he is also facing competition for minutes from summer arrival Carlos Espi.

As per Spanish newspaper AS, there is a ‘real possibility’ Endrick will once again leave the Bernabeu on loan when the transfer window reopens in January.

While the Brazilian sensation remains determined to become a success at Madrid, he also knows that he ‘can’t afford’ for a lack of game time to ‘hinder his progress’.

As such, Endrick is warming to the idea of securing a January loan to reignite his confidence and get his development back on track.

The report claims ‘offers keep coming in’ for the forward, with Roma maintaining interest since the summer.

We confirmed on September 19 that Arsenal are showing interest in a January deal for Endrick.

Our sources state that the Gunners made a late approach for him in the summer, which was rebuffed by Madrid.

Mourinho convinced Endrick to stay with the Spanish titans and form part of his world-class attacking options.

Arsenal receive Endrick boost

However, we understand Endrick’s agents are due to hold crunch talks with Madrid chiefs during the current international break to gauge whether he will receive more minutes in the coming months.

If Mourinho cannot make such a guarantee, then Arsenal will stand a good chance of landing him.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are among the other Premier League clubs who also enquired about Endrick during the summer.

This update on Endrick’s situation comes amid Arsenal being linked with one of his former team-mates, Gonzalo Garcia.

The latter has impressed in the Premier League since swapping Madrid for Fulham, and Arsenal have now been credited with interest in landing him.

Meanwhile, Madrid have been tipped to stun Mikel Arteta’s side by beating them to an €80m (£68m) maestro.