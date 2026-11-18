Arsenal are prepared to walk away from a move for Endrick in January, with Real Madrid refusing to budge on their insistence that any deal must protect their right to bring the Brazilian back to the Bernabeu, with that stance putting another Euro giant firmly in control of the transfer race, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Sources understand that Madrid are prepared to sanction Endrick‘s departure in the New Year after accepting they cannot currently offer the 20-year-old the regular first-team minutes he wants.

However, there is a significant condition attached to any potential exit, with president Florentino Perez unwilling to relinquish control over the future of a player he believes can become one of the biggest stars in world football.

Real Madrid are open to allowing Endrick to leave on a straight loan, with no purchase option included in the agreement.

That arrangement would suit both AC Milan and Serie A rivals Roma, who are monitoring the situation ahead of the January transfer window.

It would also follow a similar model to the arrangement that saw Endrick move to Lyon last season, giving him the opportunity to enjoy regular football before returning to Madrid.

TEAMtalk understands that Madrid could also entertain a permanent transfer, but only if it included a buy-back clause.

In reality, that would effectively operate as a glorified loan, ensuring Los Blancos retain the ability to bring the Brazilian back to the Bernabeu should he fulfil his enormous potential.

And that stance is proving crucial in determining where Endrick will play during the second half of the campaign.

AC Milan are happy to work within Real Madrid’s conditions, putting the Italian giants in pole position to secure his signature.

Milan recognise the opportunity to bring in one of football’s most exciting young attacking talents and are prepared to accommodate Madrid’s desire to maintain control over his future.

Perez remains adamant that Endrick will not be allowed to slip away permanently without Real retaining the ability to bring him back.

The Madrid president firmly believes the Brazilian is a future world superstar and views his current lack of opportunities as a temporary issue rather than a reason to give up on him.

That is also important from Endrick’s perspective, and with Arsenal now fading from the picture as a result…

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Despite the interest from several major European clubs, his dream remains to establish himself as a success at Real Madrid.

We understand he is happy to go along with the club’s plan and recognises that a January move could provide the regular playing time he needs to continue his development.

As TEAMtalk has previously revealed, Arsenal have a major interest in Endrick and were prepared to offer a frozen-out player as part of any deal, but their position is significantly different to that of Milan.

The Gunners would not be prepared to take the Brazilian without having a realistic opportunity to secure his services permanently.

Arsenal are unwilling to enter an arrangement that would effectively guarantee Real Madrid the ability to reclaim the player or dictate his longer-term future.

As things stand, the Gunners are prepared to park their interest in the 20-year-old rather than pursue a deal that does not offer them the possibility of a permanent transfer.

However, that does not mean Arsenal have completely closed the door on Endrick.

Sources understand that the Gunners will continue to monitor his situation ahead of January, with the possibility of Madrid eventually softening their stance not entirely ruled out.

But Mikel Arteta’s side are not prepared to put all their eggs in one basket and are already working on alternative attacking options ahead of the winter transfer window.

Endrick was never Arsenal’s only option, and the north London club are continuing to explore other potential targets rather than allow the situation with Real Madrid to dictate their January recruitment plans, which are being driven by Andrea Berta.

Roma remain another potential destination, but Milan’s willingness to work with Real Madrid’s conditions puts them in a particularly strong position.

Meanwhile, sources can also confirm that Arsenal are among the clubs tracking a hugely promising Bayern Munich talent, whose contract talks in Bavaria are not progressing as hoped.