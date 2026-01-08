Arsenal and Liverpool are among the sides to have enquired about superstar winger Bradley Barcola, as sources reveal Paris Saint-Germain’s stance on the 23-year-old’s future.

We are told that Barcola, who has notched 31 goals and 33 assists in 121 games for PSG, is considering his long-term future, given the French giant’s squad build in the last year.

Sources can confirm that a number of clubs have made enquiries about French star Bradley Barcola. However, Paris Saint-Germain insist that he is not available.

Georgian superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was added to the PSG squad last January, adding to options that already included Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele.

Barcola’s current deal is due to run until 2028, and we are told talks are due this summer over a new deal. His situation has attracted the attention of other clubs, though.

No bids have been received, and PSG are insistent that they have not had any approaches.

But we do understand that intermediaries have been doing work and engaging with suitors ahead of the summer, and have had talks with various clubs…

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

‘The links to England are real’

Bayern Munich are one of those keen on Barcola, but most of the talks have taken place with possible Premier League suitors and we can confirm that Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have all been spoken to and are in regular contact.

The English sides have been made aware that Barcola could be an option in the market this summer, but it is understood PSG would not entertain an offer this month.

A source with knowledge of recent talks explained to us: “Barcola is one of those players that when mentioned, really piques interest.

“The links to England are real, they know he is not available now but as, and when, he is then they will jump in.

“The Premier League clubs are fully aware of his situation and remain so.”

This season, Barcola has made 14 Ligue 1 appearances but has only started nine of those, scoring five goals in the process.

Indeed, Luis Enrique has left Barcola out of the starting line-up in PSG’s last two league games, opting to start others ahead of him.

But the 18-time capped French international is undoubtedly a world-class player on his day, so it’s no surprise to see elite sides chasing him.

Latest Arsenal news: Stunning Marc Guehi twist / ‘Signing of the year’

Meanwhile, journalist for The Mirror, John Cross, has reported that Arsenal are set to stunningly enter the race for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi.

Manchester City are pushing to sign Guehi this month, while Liverpool and Bayern Munich also retain serious interest.

In other news, reports suggest that Arsenal are considering a move for Real Madrid playmaker Arda Guler, in what has been described as the potential ‘signing of the year.’

A Spanish outlet has claimed that Mikel Arteta has specifically ‘requested’ the signing of Guler, who has struggled for regular minutes of late.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.