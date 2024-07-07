Arsenal to enter contract talks with elite star as Real Madrid join Prem titan in £120m chase

Arsenal are planning contract talks with top performer Bukayo Saka amid news that Real Madrid will battle Manchester City for his services, according to reports.

Saka enjoyed another fantastic season in 2023-24, notching 20 goals and 14 assists in 47 games as Arsenal challenged Man City for the Premier League title and reached the Champions League quarter-finals. Unfortunately for Saka and Arsenal, the only piece of silverware they ended up with was the Community Shield as City lifted their fourth league title in a row.

Saka remains a vital part of Gareth Southgate’s England setup and has started in all five of their Euro 2024 games so far.

The right winger has not been as effective for England as he normally is for Arsenal, leading to Stuart Pearce to explain what will make Saka better.

But Saka showed stunning bravery to step up and take a spot-kick during England’s penalty shoot-out win over Switzerland in the Euros quarter-final on Saturday. Saka was the subject of racist abuse after missing a penalty during the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy, but he made no mistake this time around.

The 22-year-old will once again be a crucial member of Mikel Arteta’s starting eleven when Arsenal return to action in the 2024-25 campaign, though the Gunners will have to fend off interest in him.

City have repeatedly been named as a potential destination, should Saka end up leaving the Emirates. But according to a new report from CaughtOffside, Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on Saka’s situation and might battle City for his signature.

Arsenal know that Saka is picking up interest from massive clubs and are plotting contract discussions with the wide man’s camp in order to prevent any exit from happening.

Arsenal transfers: Real Madrid eye Bukayo Saka

Arsenal sporting director Edu handed Saka a new deal in May 2023, and that contract does not expire until June 2027. Edu and Arteta know however that a new contract is the best way of keeping the likes of City and Madrid at bay.

Saka – who has previously been valued at more than £120million – currently earns a reported £288,000 a week, but fresh terms would likely see him break the £300k-per-week barrier.

Arsenal have worked hard to tie down their best players to new deals, including Saka, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba. But it seems Arsenal will have to do that again when it comes to the former.

Saliba, meanwhile, is being looked at by Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain amid his classy performances for club and country. Like Saka, the defender’s contract runs for another three years.

