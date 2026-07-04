Man City roadblock clears for Arsenal to sign Chelsea superstar after Fabrizio Romano update

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have received yet another boost in their quest to bring Enzo Fernandez to the Emirates Stadium, as Fabrizio Romano reveals Manchester City’s stance on signing the Chelsea midfielder in the summer transfer window.

On May 6, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, exclusively reported that Arsenal are making checks on Fernandez.

We reported at the time that, along with Arsenal, Man City, too are keen on the Chelsea midfielder.

Chelsea do not want to sell Fernandez, who is starring for Argentina at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

However, we understand that Fernandez is open to leaving Chelsea, with the midfielder, who has won the World Cup and the Copa America once each with Argentina, not pleased with the direction of the London club under owners BlueCo.

On July 2, Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari brought an update on Fernandez regarding Arsenal and Man City.

The journalist, who has over 127,000 followers on X, reported that both Arsenal and Man City “are gathering information on the Argentine”.

Fabrizio Romano, though, has now reported that Man City are not planning to make a move for Fernandez at the moment.

Man City manager Enzo Maresca worked with Fernandez during his time as the Chelsea manager.

Romano said about Chelsea, Man City and Fernandez on his YouTube channel: “Can Enzo Fernandez go to Manchester City?

“Many of you are asking me if they can go for Enzo after Elliot Anderson in midfield.

“My understanding is that Manchester City are not in conversation for Enzo Fernandez as well.

“At the moment, it’s cold between Enzo and Man City.

“I know some colleagues have reported about that already months ago and in the recent weeks, but I am told Man City are not in conversations with Enzo Fernandez.”

DON’T MISS: Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City all say YES to Lille request for Ayyoub Bouaddi transfer – Exclusive

Real Madrid also out of Enzo Fernandez race

Just like Man City, Real Madrid are not in the race for Fernandez either, which makes it easier for Arsenal to get a deal done for the Argentine superstar,

Madrid released a statement on their official website that noted: ‘In light of the information and statements that have emerged in recent days regarding an alleged interest from Real Madrid C. F. in the player Enzo Fernández, the club wishes to state that it has not made any efforts, either directly or indirectly, aimed at signing the aforementioned player and, furthermore, has no intention of pursuing such an operation.

‘Real Madrid wishes to express its utmost respect for Enzo Fernández, a great footballer whose career and quality are widely recognised, as well as for Chelsea FC, a club with which it maintains an excellent institutional relationship.

‘Precisely out of respect for an institution like Chelsea FC and the principles of institutional loyalty that have always guided Real Madrid’s actions, the club considers it necessary to categorically deny these speculations, which are unfounded and do not reflect reality.

‘Real Madrid regrets that, despite the clarity of the facts and the absence of any action by the club, information continues to be disseminated that does not correspond to reality and only serves to create confusion among fans and unnecessarily harm the entities and individuals involved.’

READ NEXT: Arsenal keen on Aston Villa star playing big World Cup role – it’s NOT Rogers