One of Manchester City’s best players has turned down the chance to join Arsenal and play for Mikel Arteta, according to a report, with the star having already struck an agreement to move to Barcelona despite having ‘offers’ from the Gunners and Real Madrid, but we disclose why it may not be the case.

Arsenal were hugely active in the summer transfer window and made eight major signings. Among the players that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta handed manager Arteta to win the Premier League title this season were Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke.

The Gunners also signed Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus also options to play as a centre-forward when fit and available, even though the Brazil international striker reportedly wants to leave.

However, it seems that Arsenal are keen on adding another striker to their squad in the near future, with Erling Haaland linked with the north London club.

According to E-Noticies, Haaland has ‘offers’ from Arsenal and Real Madrid, but the Manchester City striker ‘leans towards’ Barcelona.

Haaland is a future Ballon d’Or winner, according to the report, which has added that Barcelona, who won LaLiga last season under manager Hansi Flick, view the Man City striker as the ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is 37 years of age now and is out of contract in the summer of 2026, although there is an option for a further year.

Barcelona have ‘won the battle against Arsenal and Real Madrid’ in the race for Haaland.

The Spanish club’s president, Joan Laporta, ‘has a pre-agreement with Erling Haaland’, with the report adding that ‘Barca already know that they have a formal pre-agreement with the player’.

Haaland has been on the books of Man City since 2022 and has been described as “unique” by manager Pep Guardiola in the past.

The world-class 25-year-old Norway international striker has won the Premier League title twice, the FA Cup once and the Champions League on one occasion with the Cityzens.

Haaland has made 152 appearances for Man City so far in his career, scoring 131 goals and giving 21 assists in the process.

Erling Haaland unlikely to leave Man City next summer – sources

The author of this particular report about Haaland, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona, Miquel Blazquez, has 225,000 followers on X and covers ‘the latest news about Barcelona’, according to his profile, while E-Noticies is a Catalan news outlet with 30,000 followers on the same platform.

While there is a historical link between Haaland and Barcelona, it would be premature to suggest that the striker is ready to leave Man City next summer for the defending Spanish champions.

TEAMtalk understands that Barcelona are indeed interested in Haaland, but it is unlikely that Haaland will leave Man City at the end of the season.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, has said: “The Haaland-Barcelona links are inevitable as we start to hear about potential Lewandowski replacements at the end of the season.

“I do think there is a chance he ends up there one day, but I do not get the impression it would be at the end of this season.

“The fact Pep Guardiola extended his deal to 2027 is very important – even beyond the fact Haaland himself has recently signed a very long contract extension.

“He loves it at City, and while I do get the impression Barca can turn his head and eventually become the club that lures him away, it would be surprising for it to happen while Guardiola is still in Manchester.”

Regarding Real Madrid, one must note that Kylian Mbappe is Los Blancos’ first-choice number nine and is still only 26.

Gonzalo Garcia burst onto the scene for Madrid at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, while Endrick is a long-term prospect for the Spanish and European giants.

While it would be remiss to suggest that Madrid would not love to sign Haaland if an opportunity arises, the total cost of signing him (transfer fee plus wages), combined with the attacking options they already have, makes this deal unlikely.

While Haaland might not fancy a move to Arsenal, William Saliba has decided to stick around at the Emirates Stadium and has committed his long-term future to the north London club.

Saliba’s agent has been in ‘contact’ with Real Madrid, with the defender himself sending a ‘message’ to Los Blancos about their interest.

Even though Saliba has decided to stay at Arsenal, the Premier League giants are keen on signing another defender to their squad.

Arsenal have taken a shine to a Liverpool centre-back, who knows Saliba well.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are ready to hand another of their top stars a new deal after Saliba, with the player in question himself keen on extending his stay at the Gunners.

