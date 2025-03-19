Real Madrid are showing interest in Ethan Nwaneri, with a report revealing Arsenal’s stance on a potential exit for the youngster as Los Blancos also aim to sign two other Gunners.

Nwaneri has emerged as one of the best young players in the Premier League and, despite being just 17 years of age, has already established himself as an important player for the Gunners. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has deployed the teenager predominately as a right winger in the absence of the injured Bukayo Saka, with Nwaneri scoring eight goals and providing one assist in 29 matches in all competitions for the north London club this season.

The England Under-19 international is the latest in a long line of Hale End academy graduates, and the Emirates Stadium faithful have taken dearly to the young winger.

However, there is now speculation that Spanish and European giants Madrid are keen on Nwaneri.

According to JustArsenal, Madrid are among the elite clubs in Europe that have taken a shine to Arsenal winger Nwaneri.

The defending Spanish and European champions have been scouting the 17-year-old and have been closely monitoring his progress.

The report has revealed that Serie A club AC Milan and Ligue 1 powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain have also been scouting Nwaneri.

Arsenal, though, do not want to sell Nwaneri and view the winger as part of their long-term plans.

According to the report, the north London club “view him as ‘untouchable’ and is determined to integrate him into their long-term plans”.

“Arsenal have invested heavily in their youth development, and Nwaneri is seen as a key figure in their future success,” states the report, which has described the teenager as an “exceptional talent”.

“His rapid progression through the academy ranks and into the first team has only strengthened the club’s commitment to keeping him at the Emirates,” JustArsenal adds.

Real Madrid target Arsenal duo Saliba and Calafiori

Nwaneri is not the only Arsenal player that Madrid have set their eyes on. Los Blancos are interested in Arsenal defender William Saliba and Riccardo Calafiori as well.

Madrid have already reportedly been in touch with Saliba’s entourage over a summer move for the France international.

Los Blancos are on the hunt for a new centre-back in the summer transfer window and are ready to make a world-record bid for a defender.

There has also been speculation in the Spanish media that Madrid are interested in Calafiori.

Arsenal signed the 22-year-old Italy international only last summer, and while the north London outfit are not actively looking to offload the youngster, they want £67.5million in transfer fees from Madrid for him.

Latest Arsenal news: Moise Kean contact, Nico Williams interest

Arsenal are reportedly showing interest in Moise Kean, who is having a wonderful season at Fiorentina.

The 25-year-old former Everton striker has scored 15 goals and given three assists in 25 Serie A starts this season.

The Gunners have reportedly made initial contact to ascertain what it would take to bring Kean to the Emirates Stadium, as they aim to sign a top-quality number nine this summer.

TEAMtalk’s contributor Ben Jacobs has reported that Arsenal are “genuinely interested” in a deal for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

Sources have told us that the release clause in the winger’s contract is set at €58million (£48.9m, $63.5m), which Athletic expect in one payment if triggered.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Arsenal’s incoming Sporting Director Andrea Berta admires Atletico Madrid star Pablo Barrios, but the Gunners’ main midfield target for the summer remains Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad.

