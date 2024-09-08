Galatasaray have reportedly turned their attention to signing an Arsenal star before the Turkish transfer window closes next Friday.

While the majority of transfer windows from around the globe have now shut, there are a few that remain open for a few more days.

For example, clubs in Turkey can still sign players until September 13 which theoretically gives them an edge when it comes to signing players later in the window.

Galatasaray are still looking to improve their midfield and it now seems as if they have turned their attention to one of Arsenal’s stars.

Originally, the Turkish giants wanted to sign Casemiro on a season-long loan deal from Man Utd. However, the Brazilian midfielder made it clear that he wasn’t keen on the move and Galatasaray have since moved on to alternative targets.

According to The Sun, Jorginho is now a player that they are looking to sign before the Turkish transfer window closes next week.

The Italian did sign a contract extension with Arsenal back in May, although the speculation regarding his long-term future has been rife for quite some time now.

“We’re delighted that Jorgi has signed a new contract with us,” Arteta said after the Italian signed a new one-year deal.

“He is such an important part of our team, a role model with great leadership skills and a unique playing style ability which makes everybody better around him on the pitch.”

Arsenal set to reject any incoming offers

While Galatasaray are keen to lure the 32-year-old to Turkey, Arsenal are ‘set to resist any bid’ for Jorginho before the Turkish transfer window closes.

Arteta has previously described the experienced midfielder as ‘world class’ and it wouldn’t make sense for Arsenal to lose him at this stage.

While the Italian is by no means a guaranteed starter at the Emirates, his role within the squad cannot be underestimated, especially with a jam-packed European schedule on the horizon.

Of course, Arsenal did strengthen their midfield options in the summer with the purchase of Mikel Merino who arrived from Real Sociedad.

However, the Spaniard has been sidelined for Arsenal’s upcoming matches after sustaining a shoulder injury in training.

“He had a collision and he has a shoulder injury unfortunately,” Arteta said. “It looks like he’s going to be out for a few weeks.

“First session. He was really excited and everything was looking really good. He landed on the floor and Gabi [Magalhaes] landed on top of him and it looks like he has a small fracture probably.”

While Arteta originally said that Merino will only be out for ‘a few weeks’, conflicting reports have stated that he could be kept out of action for up to two months.

Given Merino will take time to settle in and adjust to his new surroundings, it makes sense that Arsenal will look to keep hold of Jorginho.

