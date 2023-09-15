Euro outfit tempt Arsenal with ‘final offer’ for man Arteta quickly decided is not required

Fenerbahce have reportedly come in with a “final offer” for Arsenal midfielder Jorginho, who is apparently not part of the plans there.

Arteta has made some very useful additions to his squad during his time as Gunners boss. Some of the standout players are the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard.

Last season saw perhaps the biggest on-field change from one season to the next, and that coincided with a lot of incomings.

Indeed, Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Matt Turner and Marquinhos all walked through the door, and Arsenal jumped to second last term, from fifth the season prior.

Arteta’s recruitment drive continued this summer, and that seems, to this point, to have had the desired impact, as his side find themselves level on points with second place, having won three of four games.

Whether or not that will continue remains to be seen, but new talent coming through the door has already had an impact on some only slightly less fresh faces.

Jorginho has played 17 minutes in the Premier League this season, after making the move from Chelsea in January.

He’s been subject to interest from Fenerbahce, who were said a few days ago to be readying a £17million bid for the midfielder.

Fenerbahce ready for late Jorginho rally

It’s said that they’re going to rally for him, with their transfer window closing today. According to Turkish outlet Takvim, Fenerbahce have made a ‘final offer’.

It’s not clear if that’s for a loan deal or a permanent move, and if the latter, how much the transfer might be worth.

But it seems they’ve been alerted to the possibility of the transfer due to Arteta’s view on Jorginho. Indeed, the report suggests the midfielder is no longer part of the manager’s plans despite only recently signing.

It’s not stated why that is, and it may just be due to his lack of game time so far this season.

If Arteta has decided Jorginho is no longer needed, he’s come to that decision very quickly. However, there will surely be opportunities for him at the club this season.

That he’s hardly played may not be a comment on how the manager sees him, after all, he didn’t play an awful lot the second half of last season, largely coming on off the bench, but knowing that was his role.

With Kai Havertz not having covered himself in glory in the midfield, and Thomas Partey sustaining an injury, Arteta might want to keep Jorginho around as another option.

It remains to be seen if that is the case, or if he’ll let him go before the window in Turkey closes.

If Fenerbahce have offered a decent sum – Jorginho was only signed for £12million – then it might be worth Arsenal allowing the midfielder to leave.

