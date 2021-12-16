Arsenal are ready to complete an impressive double raid on Juventus in the January transfer window, while Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk claims that Manchester United scouted an unfortunate Leeds man in their 7-0 rout at Manchester City on Tuesday night.

GUNNERS CLOSING IN ON DOUBLE DEAL

Arsenal are keen on a January deal for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, with the Brazil international keen on quitting the Serie A giants in the New Year.

The 25-year-old is expected to be on the move in the winter window after making just one Serie A start since Max Allegri returned to the club as Andrea Pirlo’s successor.

The midfielder moved to Turin in a £61million deal from Barcelona in the summer of 2020, with Miralem Pjanic heading in the opposite direction.

However, the switch has been nothing short of disastrous, with Arthur scoring just once in 39 appearances in all competitions.

To that end, Juve are looking to offload the player – and Calciomercato claims that the Gunners are ready to swoop.

The report states that the ‘track [for Arthur] is one that leads to London’, as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his squad.

Arthur tipped for greatness

The player received a glowing recommendation from former Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen when he was at the Nou Camp, saying: “He has all the battling skills and the technical ability to go right to the top.”

Arsenal looking at Aubameyang replacements The Gunners are looking to shift their former captain after everything that's happened recently.

Things have not gone quite so well since, but there is belief that Arteta could bring out the best in the talented playmaker – if he does make the switch to north London.

Meanwhile, the report also adds that the Gunners ‘intensifying contacts for Dejan Kulusevski’.

The Sweden winger is another Juventus star who is expected to be on the move in January. And it looks like Arsenal may have stolen a march over bitter rivals Tottenham in the chase for his signature.

MAN UTD SCOUT UNFORTUNATE LEEDS MAN

Manchester United sent scout Tony Coton to assess Leeds keeper Illan Meslier on Tuesday night and watched him concede seven at Man City, despite having a decent game.

Anthony Martial wants a move away from Manchester United, with claims that Juventus are considering a bid for striker. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane. (El Nacional)

Barcelona have no interest in a suggestion from agent Mino Raiola that they must sign Manchester United star Paul Pogba to have a chance at Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland. (Sport)

Dusan Vlahovic may be a top transfer target for Arsenal. However, the Fiorentina striker is not convinced by a switch to Emirates Stadium. (Eurosport)

Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher won’t be recalled by Chelsea in January. (Fabrizio Romano)

BARCA DEMAND HUGE DE JONG FEE

Barcelona are open to offers for Manchester United midfield target Frenkie de Jong. But the Catalan giants will demand €90million (£77m) from any deal. (Fichajes)

PSG have offered Xavi Simons a new deal but the player’s agent wants assurances that his client is part of the club’s first-team plans. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona star Gerard Pique will not retire from football at the end of this season. (Sport)

Spain international Unai Simon says he intends to honour his contract with Athletic Bilbao, which runs through June 2025. (ESPN Football)

Everton are one of several Premier League clubs mulling over an approach for Metz defender Fabien Centonze. (Football Insider)

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has doubled down on his stance amid transfer rumours. (Sport)

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

MORE EURO TRANSFER GOSSIP

Alexis Sanchez could make a return to Barcelona from Inter Milan in a move that would see Luuk de Jong go the other way. (Sport)

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce are likely to sign Luke de Jong next month. (Mundo Deportivo)

Brahim Diaz’s recent poor form could convince Milan to ask for Yacine Adli’s move to the club in January. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

PSG are one of a growing number of clubs lining up to sign out-of-favour Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo. (Calciomercato)

Juventus are considering a January move for Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca. (AS)