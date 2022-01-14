Arsenal are getting closer to a vital midfield signing, while West Ham’s bid for a new addition could reach €25million – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

ARSENAL CLOSE IN ON ARTHUR MELO

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo has been given permission by Juventus to negotiate personal terms over a loan move to Arsenal, according to a report.

While a new attacking signing is a priority for the Gunners, midfield is also a key area of concern. Indeed, Granit Xhaka’s red card against Liverpool did not help their already stretched ranks.

As such, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and recruitment chief Edu have been searching for new additions.

Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes is one target, but his fellow Brazilian Arthur is also firmly on the Gunners’ radar. Reports earlier this week in fact claimed that Arsenal have advanced their negotiations to sign the Juventus star.

According to the latest from Globo Esporte (via Sport Witness), though, the Serie A club have now given Arthur permission to negotiate personal terms over a move to north London.

As a result, speaking to Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri about the move is the final hurdle. Allegri has reportedly been hesitant to sanction Arthur’s exit until he sources a replacement.

Nevertheless, the midfielder will speak with his manager on Friday and try to push for the club to let him go on loan. In any case, Arthur feels excited about the potential move to the Premier League.

As for the structure of a loan deal, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Arsenal are offering to pay the player’s full salary until June and that, as it stands, there is no obligation to buy.

Arthur has only had a bit-part role at Juventus this season. He missed the first six Serie A games of the season after having surgery on a niggling injury in the summer.

Since then, he has only played seven of the last 15 league matches.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

West Ham have reached out to the representatives of Palmeiras midfielder Danilo. What’s more, they are willing to pay up to €25million (£21million) for the Brazilian. (Lance)

Newcastle have a ‘strong and concrete’ interest in RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara, who is also a Manchester United target. (Bild)

The Hammers and the Magpies are in a two-horse race to sign Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara. (Corriere dello Sport)

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is monitoring a potential move for Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala following his continued contract uncertainty. (Corriere della Sera)

Meanwhile, Juve are looking towards Brighton striker Neal Maupay as a ‘moderate cost’ signing in January. (Calciomercato)

EURO PAPER TALK – GUARDIOLA WANTS HAALAND AT MAN CITY

Pep Guardiola has asked Manchester City to make a ‘definitive effort’ to sign Erling Haaland. Real Madrid also want the Borussia Dortmund star, but they will struggle to compete if City make their move. (AS)

Fiorentina would ‘gladly’ sell Arsenal striker target Dusan Vlahovic straight away, but they are waiting on clarification from the player over his plans. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has had a transfer meeting with his father and agent over a move to Real Sociedad in the summer. (AS)

Patrice Evra has revealed that United offered him a sporting director role after he completed his coaching courses. (L’Equipe)

The manager situation remains uncertain at Man Utd and chiefs have sounded out Inter’s Simeone Inzaghi. (Corriere dello Sport)

ATLETICO STILL EYEING TRIPPIER REPLACEMENT

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has said that his club are still “working” to source a replacement for Newcastle new boy Kieran Trippier. (Football Espana)

But Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak has brought the focus back on his side’s more immediate problems after they crashed out of the Super Cup against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday. (Movistar)

Sevilla have no record of an improved Newcastle bid for Diego Carlos, despite reports of a €45million (£37million) approach from the Magpies for the defender. (AS)

Leeds are pressing for the signing of wing-back Ola Aina, but they have yet to meet Torino’s €10million (£8million) asking price. (Corriere Granata)

Wolves are considering activating their option to buy in the loan deal for Hwang Hee-Chan. Despite a recent injury, he has done enough to impress the Molineux club. (Bild)