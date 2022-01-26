Arsenal are set to try to hijack a seemingly impending Newcastle transfer arrival, while Manchester United chase an attacker – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

ARSENAL EYE BRUNO GUIMARAES BID

Bruno Guimaraes is set to be the subject of a late bid from Arsenal following Newcastle’s advanced talks over signing the Lyon midfielder, according to reports.

The 24-year-old has turned heads since his January 2020 move from Atletico Paranaense in his native Brazil. He hit the ground running before coronavirus curtailed his debut season in France.

Nevertheless, he only missed five Ligue 1 games last term and only two this campaign. As such, Newcastle have made him a key transfer target as they chase an exciting end to the January transfer window.

In fact, Goal has added weight to previous reports by claiming that the Magpies have had a £33.5million offer for Guimaraes accepted by Lyon.

Nevertheless, the Transfer Exchange Show adds that Arsenal are also planning a busy end to the window. Indeed, they will soon make their own bid for the three-cap Brazil international.

Crucially, Guimaraes still reportedly has to decide whether he wants to move to Newcastle. Eddie Howe’s side, despite their recent takeover, are facing an immediate fight to stay in the Premier League.

Luka Jovic to replace Dusan Vhalovic as Arsenal prime target Luka Jovic and Real Madrid haven’t worked out together and Arsenal are ready to bring Jovic to London as Vhalovic looks off

Arsenal, meanwhile, are fighting for a top-four hunt to try to return to the Champions League.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is looking to add a midfielder to his ranks following a tough few weeks in that department.

Newcastle currently sit on pole for Guimaraes, who made his senior Brazil debut in November 2020.

However, the Transfer Exchange Show adds to ‘expect’ movement from Arsenal which could yet sway the player’s thinking.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Manchester United and Newcastle are in the strongest position to sign wantaway Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele. (Todofichajes)

Chelsea have rekindled interest in a deal for Juventus star Alex Sandro for potential cover at left-back following Ben Chilwell’s injury. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

German second-tier club Hamburg have enquired to Leeds about signing youngster Crysencio Summerville. What’s more, they are looking to keep him in Germany next season. (Bild)

Tottenham and Fiorentina are inching closer to a deal for midfielder Sofyan Amrabat to move to north London. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Real Sociedad want to make Tottenham struggler Bryan Gil a key part of their squad following a serious injury to attacker Ander Barrenetxea. (Mundo Deportivo)

EURO PAPER TALK – WEST HAM IN BATTLE FOR SENEGAL STAR

West Ham have registered interest in Marseille and Senegal forward Bamba Dieng. Furthermore, the Ligue 1 club are ready to sell the player for at least €10million (£8.3million). (RMC Sport)

Newcastle and Burnley are also showing interest in Dieng. (RMC Sport)

Sevilla will not sell Diego Carlos to Newcastle unless the Magpies make a ‘crazy’ offer for the Brazilian centre-back. (ABC Sevilla)

Brighton have reached a full agreement with Paraguayan side Libertad to sign forward Julio Enciso. Indeed, the Seagulls will pay £8million plus £2million in bonuses. (Versus)

LEICESTER COULD HIJACK TOTTENHAM DEAL

Leicester have held talks over a deal for Angers attacker Mohamed-Ali Cho, who is also the subject of Tottenham interest. (Foot Mercato)

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is unwilling to increase his €45million (£37.6million) bid for Porto winger Luis Diaz. (Record)

Espanyol have been willing to talk to Arsenal about a deal to sell Raul De Tomas in a club-record sale for the Spanish club. (Mundo Deportivo)

Sporting manager Ruben Amorim has insisted that he is counting on Joao Palhinha staying in Portugal following interest from Tottenham. (O Jogo)

Arsenal striker target Alexander Isak wants to fire Real Sociedad into the Champions League instead of moving to the Gunners. (Mundo Deportivo)