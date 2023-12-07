European giants ready to attack for Arsenal defender as transfer formula comes to light

AC Milan are reportedly ready to open talks with Arsenal over a move for Jakub Kiwior on a loan move with an option to buy the defender.

Kiwior hasn’t had much of a chance to show he can be an important asset for the Gunners as yet. Indeed, after he joined in January, the Polish defender made just seven Premier League appearances last term.

Those were largely when starting centre-back William Saliba was injured. That the Frenchman and Gabriel Magalhaes are ahead of Kiwior in the pecking order makes it hard to plead his case, given how useful the pair are.

So far this season, the Poland international has made 11 appearances in all competitions – three of those have been from the start.

It seems Mikel Arteta is comfortable with using him – he wouldn’t have signed him if he didn’t see that as the case – but is not ready to elevate him above any of his star men.

It’s unclear at the moment is that’s disillusioning for Kiwior, or if he’s willing to bide his time.

In any case, he could soon be given the option of leaving the Emirates to return to Serie A.

Italian powerhouses AC Milan have been heavily linked with him of late, and those links are soon to become something more concrete.

Milan ready to attack for Kiwior

Indeed, according to 90min, Milan are ready to open talks over a potential move.

That report states the Italian outfit want to sign Kiwior on a loan deal with an option to buy him in the summer. However, they’d also be happy with an obligation to buy if it means they can definitely get him in January.

The report states the defender could be happy with being loaned out.

Indeed, it’s said he is ‘keen to garner more regular first-team minutes’.

Further to that, the report states Arsenal would grant him a loan move, but it is not mentioned whether they’d allow him to move on permanently after that.

Arteta could let Kiwior go

However, a recent report on the situation states Mikel Arteta would in fact let Kiwior leave in the right circumstances.

It’s stated the manager ‘would not block any deals’ if they are ‘good’.

That’s as Kiwior is seen as ‘not irreplaceable’ by Arsenal.

Given that’s the case, it seems a loan could definitely be on the cards, though it doesn’t seem either side will push for a permanent transfer right now.

