Arsenal are ‘taking a close look’ at Evan Ndicka after being given the go-ahead to sign the Tottenham target, though a move would likely see a current star sacrificed.

Ndicka, 22, has developed into an undroppable component of Eintracht Frankfurt’s rearguard. The Frenchman has played 90 minutes in all but two of the German side’s league matches this season. One of the two matches he missed was through injury.

Yet despite his importance to Frankfurt, a summer move may well be on the cards. That stems from Ndicka’s contract status, with his current deal due to expire in 2023.

The Mirror (citing German publication Bild), reveal talks over a contract extension are ‘stalling’.

Frankfurt are loathe to lose their star defender for free. As such, they will ‘look to sell their prized asset’ in the summer if a breakthrough in negotiations is not made.

The relatively small sum of £17.5m is touted as being required to seal a deal. PSG and Tottenham are noted admirers, but the article reckons it is Arsenal who are leading the chase.

Evan Ndicka transfer given ‘green light’

The Mirror state Mikel Arteta’s side have been ‘given the green light’ to make their move.

The Daily Mail recently reported Arsenal are struggling to attract major names in the absence of Champions League football. Yet a move for Ndicka may be more achievable given Frankfurt are unlikely to qualify for that competition themselves.

Arsenal are reportedly seeking a third reliable centre-half they can rotate with Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes. Takehiro Tomiyasu could fit the bill, though the Japanese ace has mainly been deployed at right-back so far.

Marseille loanee William Saliba could fill the void when he returns in the summer. Indeed, a recent Spanish report claimed Arteta had blocked interest from Spain in the Frenchman.

However, the Mirror reckon Saliba leaving for good is a distinct possibility when referencing reports touting a summer exit.

Arsenal ‘complete’ summer move early

Meanwhile, clarification of the figures has arrived after reports confirmed Arsenal have already completed their first signing for the summer well in advance.

Arsenal only made one signing for their first team in the January transfer window. Auston Trusty joined from MLS side Colorado Rapids, who took him straight back on loan. Now, the Gunners are making another signing from the USA.

They have been heavily linked with a swoop for New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner in recent weeks. The secret has got out to the extent that his current manager has confirmed a deal is practically done.

Now, it is all set to be confirmed for the summer. According to Football.London, the deal has been “completed” pending a medical and work permit. Arsenal will pay £4.5m up front before a further £3m in add-ons could top up the transfer cost to £7.5m.

Then, Turner will put pen to paper on a four-year contract. Arsenal will retain the option to extend it into a fifth year, meaning he could be theirs until 2027.

The deal can only go through in the summer, though. As such, Turner will have to wait to make his Premier League move until then.

Turning 28 in June, he will provide competition for No 1 Aaron Ramsdale. It looks likely that current deputy Bernd Leno will leave in search of better opportunities elsewhere.

