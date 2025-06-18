Every done deal at Arsenal in Andrea Berta's first summer as sporting director

Arsenal have a big summer in store as they look to finally go one better than their three successive runners-up finishes in the Premier League.

Established as regular title challengers but still waiting to get their hands on the trophy they desire, Arsenal will be making use of the summer transfer window to make sure their squad is up to scratch.

Former Atletico Madrid chief Andrea Berta has taken the reins as Arsenal’s sporting director, with plenty on his agenda for his first transfer window at the helm.

Here is a roundup of every signing they have made this summer and every player leaving, at first team and academy level.

Arsenal signings

N/A

READ NEXT 👉 Arsenal striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Arsenal exits

Kieran Tierney

To: Celtic

Fee: Free

Position: Left-back

Age: 28

Celtic agreed in February to re-sign Tierney after his Arsenal contract expired at the end of the season.

The versatile defender played 20 times for Arsenal in 2024-25 after spending the season before out on loan at Real Sociedad.

In total, since joining from Celtic in 2019, Tierney made 144 appearances for Arsenal and scored six goals for the club.

“Everybody’s known for a few months and just to be here with the Celtic strip on again just feels amazing,” he said after signing a five-year contract back up in Glasgow.

Jorginho

To: Flamengo

Fee: Free

Position: Midfielder

Age: 33

Jorginho was due to leave Arsenal at the end of June, but they allowed him to complete his move to Flamengo early – without compensation – so he could play in the Club World Cup.

The midfielder brought experience to Arsenal over his 18-month stay after joining from Chelsea in January 2023. Ultimately, Jorginho played 79 times for Arsenal and even wore the captain’s armband a few times in his final season.

While Jorginho is an Italy international, he was born in Brazil and the move to Flamengo gives him his first chance to play club football in his country of origin.

His contract with Flamengo is due to last until 2028.

Nuno Tavares

To: Lazio

Fee: £7.6m

Position: Left-back

Age: 25

While Arsenal have been trying to find the right solution at left-back after Myles Lewis-Skelly’s emergence in 2024-25 – bearing in mind they may want to restore him to a midfield role as his career progresses – one of their former players in that position enjoyed a decent season out on loan.

Tavares only played for Arsenal in the 2021-22 season after arriving from Benfica, before having spells with Marseille and Nottingham Forest.

His third and final loan spell away from Arsenal took him to Italy after Lazio signed him in July 2024 with an obligation to buy upon certain conditions.

Tavares started his Serie A career well and although his form tailed off to an extent, it was an encouraging season. He is now Lazio’s on a permanent basis, although his future there isn’t guaranteed and Arsenal have a sell-on clause that could give them an extra windfall.

Marquinhos

To: Cruzeiro

Fee: £2.5m

Position: Winger

Age: 22

In the end it was just the one Premier League appearance for Marquinhos after Arsenal bought him from Sao Paulo in 2022.

While he also played in both domestic cups and the Europa League in his debut season, Marquinhos spent the majority of his time with Arsenal out on loan.

The winger had spells with Norwich City, Nantes and Fluminense before joining Cruzeiro on loan in January.

With only one goal to his name for Cruzeiro at the time of his permanent move, Marquinhos could net Arsenal some more money in the future thanks to a sell-on clause.

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Striker

Age: 22

Back in April, Butler-Oyedeji was handed his Premier League debut by Mikel Arteta, the culmination of a journey with Arsenal that began at the age of eight.

A former loanee for Accrington Stanley and Cheltenham Town in League One, the striker also earned a Champions League debut as a substitute back in January.

Butler-Oyedeji will now continue his career elsewhere – with rumours of a move overseas – after being one of several Arsenal academy players to reach end of contract this summer.

Khayon Edwards

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Striker

Age: 21

In the Arsenal academy from the age of five, Edwards signed professional terms in 2022 but never made a senior debut for the club.

The forward made seven appearances on loan for Leyton Orient in 2023-24 but couldn’t get off the mark with a first goal.

In Arsenal’s under-21 team the following season, though, he scored 12 goals from 19 games.

Edwards is believed to be on his way to Portugal where a move to Estoril awaits.

Romari Forde

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Winger

Age: 19

An Arsenal supporter, Forde joined the academy in 2020 after time at Watford. However, his progression towards senior football has been stunted because of injury issues.

Forde played three times in Premier League 2 in 2024-25 for the under-21s before being released.

Jimi Gower

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Midfielder

Age: 20

Although he received first-team call-ups in 2024-25 for four Premier League matches and three in the Champions League, Gower remained on the bench and without a first-team debut.

The midfielder signed his first professional contract in July 2023 and played regularly at under-21 level, but will have to make a name for himself away from Arsenal after being released.

Jack Henry-Francis

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Midfielder

Age: 21

Back in October 2021, Henry-Francis signed his first professional contract with Arsenal, who he joined as a 12-year-old five years before.

The Republic of Ireland youth international spent time on loan at Sligo Rovers in 2024 and sat on the bench for Arsenal in a few Premier League and Champions League games in the final season of his contract, also captaining the under-21s in the Premier League 2 play-offs.

Henry-Francis is now awaiting his next move but has been tipped to continue his career somewhere in the lower reaches of the EFL.

Brian Okonkwo

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 19

The younger brother of Arthur Okonkwo, who made his move from Arsenal to Wrexham permanent last summer, Brian Okonkwo is also a goalkeeper.

Now ready for his next step, he ended the last season of his Arsenal contract out on loan at Hitchin Town for the second time in his formative career and has also spent time with Leatherhead and Cheshunt.

Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Midfielder

Age: 21

After arriving at Arsenal’s academy from Feyenoord in 2020, Oulad M’Hand had a frustrating 2022-23 campaign, in which injuries denied him the chance to play on loan at Hull City.

The midfielder earned 20 appearances in the Dutch second tier with FC Den Bosch in 2023-24 before returning to provide six goals and seven assists from 15 Premier League 2 games for Arsenal’s under-21s in 2024-25.

An unused sub in three first-team games during the last year of his contract, Oulad M’Hand hasn’t secured a new deal.

Ismail Oulad M’Hand

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Midfielder

Age: 20

The same goes for his younger brother Ismail, who himself was acquired by Arsenal in July 2021.

Over the past couple of seasons, the younger Oulad-M’Hand has been playing for the under-21 team at Arsenal, but won’t be anymore.

Elian Quesada-Thorn

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Left-back

Age: 20

Two years since signing professional terms with Arsenal, left-sided defender Quesada-Thorn has become a free agent.

He originally joined Arsenal in 2015 and played seven times for the under-21s in Premier League 2 in 2024-25.

Jakai Fisher

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Winger

Age: 18

A forward who joined Arsenal’s academy in 2018, Fisher made it up to under-18 level before being let go.

Reece Clairmont

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Winger

Age: 18

After spending some time as a trialist with West Ham in 2024, versatile wide player Clairmont has been released by Arsenal.

Max Kuczynski

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Defender

Age: 18

Having joined Arsenal at the age of 12 and made it up to the under-18s, left-sided defender Kuczynski is another academy player to be let go.

Zacariah Shuaib

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Midfielder

Age: 18

Shuaib joined Arsenal’s academy in 2022 after a year with Tottenham. The under-18s midfielder had a trial with Brighton earlier in 2025.