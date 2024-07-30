‘Everything in place’ for Arsenal to sign Euro 2024 winner, as club president gives green light

Arsenal are close to signing Spain star Mikel Merino, with a report giving a very promising update and Real Sociedad’s president speaking openly about the potential exit.

Arsenal completed their first big summer signing on Monday, announcing the arrival of Italy star Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna. The defender has signed a five-year contract with Mikel Arteta’s side after a £42m deal was finalised between the two clubs.

Arsenal fans had been waiting patiently for the transfer to be announced as it was held up due to a dispute over a sell-on fee between Bologna and Calafiori’s previous club FC Basel.

The Gunners have already made David Raya’s loan move permanent and brought in promising young goalkeeper Tommy Setford from Ajax, and now Calafiori will bolster their defensive ranks.

But there is no time for Arsenal chiefs Arteta and Edu to rest as they must land a new midfielder who can help replace Thomas Partey.

On Monday, it emerged that Arsenal are interested in both Sociedad ace Merino and Sergi Roberto, who is a free agent after leaving Barcelona recently.

Out of those two stars, Merino looks the more likely to head to the Emirates in the coming weeks.

As per the latest reports in the Spanish press, ‘everything is in place’ for Merino to sign for Arsenal. As his contract is due to expire in June 2025, Sociedad have been forced to drop his price tag down to £25million, and Arsenal are ready to match this.

Arsenal transfers: Mikel Merino deal close

The North London side have also sent Merino a contract offer, which the player is currently considering. The Euro 2024 winner is inclined to accept Arsenal’s proposal as it will see him earn more money and also return to England following a brief spell at Newcastle United.

While Arsenal have yet to reach concrete agreements with Merino and Sociedad, they are in a brilliant position to do so. Barcelona are also big admirers of the 28-year-old, but they appear to have admitted defeat to Arsenal.

Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay, meanwhile, is fully aware that Merino has the opportunity to join an elite club such as Arsenal.

“I think Mikel has been very sincere with Real. He has had a renewal offer for a year and if he has not renewed it is because he did not want to tell the Real fans that I am staying and then leave, and I think that speaks well of him,” Aperribay said.

“I would like him not to leave, we would all like that, but if he tells us that he accepts any of the offers he has on the table and wants us to negotiate, we will do it.

“We know he has them, and we also know them. But at this moment we continue to hope that Mikel Merino will continue at Real.

“We would like it to be his decision but, if it is not, we will try to negotiate his best exit from Real.”

