Ex-Man Utd man defends scapegoated Arsenal star who’s secretly ‘brilliant’

Former Manchester United midfielder, Owen Hargreaves, has leapt to the defence of Kai Havertz while explaining why the much-maligned Arsenal man is actually ‘brilliant’.

Arsenal have lost just twice all season in the Premier League and almost certainly booked their place in the Last 16 of the Champions League after sinking Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday night. However, that is scant consolation for many Arsenal fans who believe their club should be well on their way to ending their 20-plus year drought for a Premier League title.

Instead, it’s Liverpool who are on course to be crowned kings of England, with Arne Slot’s side boasting a six-point lead and a game in hand.

Much of the frustration at Arsenal revolves around the club’s lack of a potent 20-goal-per-season striker. It cannot be argued wasteful finishing has cost Arsenal dearly at times this term.

Kai Havertz has been guiltier than most in that regard, with the German once again tasked with playing up front for much of the season.

Havertz has become a lightning rod for criticism and a symbol of the club’s inability to address the bigger issue. Had Arsenal signed an out-and-out striker last summer, Havertz would not be in the crosshairs of the fanbase.

However, Havertz bagged both a goal and assist in the 3-0 victory over Zagreb to bring his goals contribution tally for the season to 18.

While that figure does trail comparable Premier League rivals like Erling Haaland (24 goal contributions) and Alexander Isak (22), it is a superior return when compared to Dominic Solanke (17 goal contributions) and Nicolas Jackson (13).

And speaking to TNT Sports, former Man Utd midfielder, Owen Hargreaves, leapt to the defence of Havertz who in his mind, receives far too much unwarranted criticism.

“Everybody goes on about Kai being a centre forward,” began Hargreaves. “I love him, I know he’s not a striker but he gives you so much.

“He has great awareness, he’s so patient. He’s got great awareness, he’s got great size, you can play off him as a 10, he can set people up.

“I think he gives you so much. I know he’s not [Victor] Osimhen or Harry Kane but actually he shouldn’t be your main striker but he is a brilliant option.

“He can play on the right, he can play at 10 or play as a false nine and I think he does it brilliantly and I think he gets far too much criticism.”

Latest Arsenal news – Striker signing on the way?

In other news, The Mirror recently claimed Arsenal ARE willing to splash the cash on a new frontman this month.

Among those Arsenal have explored moves for include Alexander Isak, Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres, Dusan Vlahovic, Benjamin Sesko and Mathues Cunha.

The Mirror’s update centred on RB Leipzig’s Sesko who can leave the club to the tune of around €70m-€75m via a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ next summer.

But Arsenal aren’t content to wait that long, with the report suggesting they’re strongly considering a giant bid for Sesko before the February 3 deadline.

Leipzig are determined to retain their star man until next summer at least. As such, Fabrizio Romano declared Arsenal’s offer must be ‘completely crazy’ from a financial standpoint to get the green light from Leipzig.

“[One target is] Benjamin Sesko, because they had some contacts for Sesko in the last 10 to 15 days,” explained Romano.

“But what I’m told is that RB Leipzig insist on their decision to keep the player at the club until the end of the season.

“So it’s not going to be easy. It will take something completely crazy in terms of financials to convince Leipzig in January.”