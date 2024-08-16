Arsenal are inching closer to finally signing top target Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad – while the Gunners are reportedly ‘open’ to selling another big name, despite it looking like he may stay put for now.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side were once again pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City last season, with Pep Guardiola’s men securing a record-straight fourth top-flight triumph.

Expectations were high that the north London outfit would strengthen their hand in a bid to topple the dominant Citizens. However, this summer has been quiet in terms of incomings for the division’s top two sides.

City have only brought in Troyes winger Savinho so far, while Julian Alvarez, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Tommy Doyle, and Sergio Gomez have made permanent exits, and Yan Couto and Kalvin Phillips have headed out on loan.

For Arsenal, defender Riccardo Calafiori is their sole recruit, other than turning goalkeeper David Raya’s loan deal into a permanent move earlier this summer.

On the flip side, the Gunners have sold Emile Smith Rowe; Mohamed Elneny, Arthur Okonkwo and Cedric Soares have left the club, while Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares and Karl Hein have headed out on loan.

Despite that, the wait for a new signing may be just around the corner as it seems Arsenal are closing in on 28-year-old Merino.

The Gunners, who begin their Premier League campaign at home to Wolves on Saturday afternoon, have long been linked with the Spain international – but for many fans it has been a painstakingly slow process.

Merino transfer fee revealed

The former Newcastle United midfielder is in the last year of his contract at Sociedad and all indications seemed he was keen on an Emirates move.

TEAMtalk previously said talks are at an advanced stage over Merino moving to Arteta’s team, negotiations have been positive and all parties involved want to agree on a deal.

Now, The Times claim the former Borussia Dortmund man, who is in the last year of his current contract, is inching closer to a £29.8m transfer agreement.

He himself has remain quite tight-lipped on his future, with his most recent comments coming during the Euros in Germany in June.

“The next step has to come from within, from me, from analysing myself, seeing what player I am now, where I am and where I want to go. And what is the way to do it,” he said.

“Now at a football level I still have one more year at Real and I am in the best possible place to live and grow. At the level of rumours, it is something that I do not give importance to because I believe that a Euros is the most important thing you can face and requires 100 per cent of your attention.

“So when the Euro is over and the days go by, I will meet with the club and my representative, to see what they have to say to me and what they don’t, and we’ll see.”

Arsenal ‘open to selling’ midfielder

Incidentally, the aforementioned report states midfielder Thomas Partey may be allowed to leave this summer – just under four years after joining from Atletico Madrid for £45m

The Gunners are said to be ‘open’ to selling the 31-year-old, rather than losing him for free in the summer of 2025 when he is out of contract.

However, journalist Fabrizio Romano claims the Ghana international is more likely to remain at the Emirates in 2024/25 – with the player himself posting on social media: “Looking forward to this new season.”

Romano said in his Daily Briefing: “As things stand, Thomas Partey is not looking close to leaving Arsenal. There are no substantial updates on the midfielder despite some rumours earlier in the window. It’s been a quiet summer, I’m not hearing anything about him now. Let’s see if it changes but so far, no.”

Partey, who has made 115 appearances for the club, was previously linked with a move to Galatasaray, while a number of Saudi Pro League teams have reportedly been keeping tabs on him.

But if Arsenal want to challenge for the league title, keeping hold of Partey – who has had an injury-hit spell with the Gunners – and adding Merino may be the best option.