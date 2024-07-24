Exact Arsenal bid for lethal marksman revealed as Edu ramps up Chelsea hijack

A second source has reiterated that Arsenal are trying to beat Chelsea to the signing of Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres and has detailed what Edu’s opening gambit may look like.

Gyokeres has been involved in several transfers already in his career, having spent time at St Pauli, Brighton & Hove Albion and Swansea City before joining Coventry City on an initial loan deal in January 2021. The transfer became permanent that summer and Gyokeres went on to establish himself as one of the deadliest strikers in England operating outside of the Premier League.

In the 2022-23 season, the centre-forward notched 22 goals and 12 assists in 50 games. But Coventry knew they would be forced to sell Gyokeres last summer after losing the Championship play-off final to Luton Town.

Gyokeres went on to join Sporting, and his stock has only risen since then as he registered an incredible 43 goals and 15 assists in 50 appearances during his debut season in Portugal.

The Sweden ace was heavily linked with a Premier League transfer earlier this year, though such links went cold when he picked up a knee injury.

Gyokeres is now back in action though, and this has seen the interest in his services ramp up once again.

On Tuesday, reports in Portugal claimed that Arsenal will send scouts to watch Gyokeres when Sporting play Athletic Club on Saturday.

If the 26-year-old shines and impresses Arsenal scouts, then it is claimed that the Gunners will launch an offer for him.

Arsenal transfers: Viktor Gyokeres move back on

This has now been backed up by CaughtOffside, who state that Arsenal sporting director Edu has drawn up an opening gambit worth £55-60million.

It has previously been claimed that Sporting want at least £80m to sell their star man, but it is now suggested that a £60m offer could get the Portuguese giants seriously thinking about a sale.

Chelsea rate Gyokeres very highly and have earmarked him as a potential addition to their striker ranks. But Chelsea are at growing risk of losing out on the deadly attacker as London rivals Arsenal step up their pursuit of him.

The report adds that Atletico Madrid and Liverpool have also expressed interest in Gyokeres amid his scoring feats. But Atleti will struggle to match the money that could be offered by Arsenal and Chelsea, while Liverpool are now looking at different targets.

Gyokeres’ arrival at Arsenal could coincide with Eddie Nketiah’s departure. TEAMtalk understands that reports claiming Nketiah has agreed personal terms with Marseille are wide of the mark, though talks are ongoing between Arsenal and the French club.

Arsenal do intend to sell the 25-year-old this summer, but only if their demands are met.

