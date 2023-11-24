Exclusive: Arsenal expecting ‘overwhelming’ interest in discarded star as loan move ruled out

The future of Aaron Ramsdale at Arsenal is under great uncertainty and several clubs are eyeing up a January move, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Arsenal confirmed that they will make the signing of on-loan goalkeeper David Raya permanent in January. The Spanish stopper has been No.1 since moving from Brentford and will now become a full-time member of Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Arteta claimed that he wanted a side that could compete on all fronts and having two top goalkeepers was part of the plan. However, sources have stated consistently that Raya was wanted due to his ability with the ball at his feet.

This has plunged yet further doubt on the club’s former first choice keeper and England international Aaron Ramsdale, who has been relegated to the bench since the Spaniard’s arrival.

Several clubs are monitoring Ramsdale’s situation and could be tempted to make a move in the winter window but sources state they may be forced to wait until the summer of 2024.

The Gunners are not keen to loan out the 25-year-old as manager Arteta is eager to have two world-class goalkeepers available for selection. He sees the depth of the squad as key whilst the club battle in Europe and the Premier League.

The English keeper wants to be playing regularly ahead of the upcoming European Championship in Germany but is second-choice at the London club and having to accept playing only in domestic cup competitions.

There has also been some upset as many close to the player, including his father, feel the situation has been handled poorly and communication has been lacking from the manager and his staff.

Newcastle continue to be linked with a potential move, but sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that they are very happy with their No.1 Nick Pope and don’t want to rock their squad by creating a situation like the one forcing Ramsdale to consider his Arsenal future.

Arsenal to receive ‘overwhelming’ Ramsdale interest

There will be no shortage of suitors for Ramsdale around Europe and, if a loan is greenlit as part of a U-turn from the club, Arsenal will be overwhelmed with offers.

Sources close to the England camp have spoken of a confidence and excitement heading into Euro 2024 as there is a belief within the team that they will go all the way in the competition.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Ramsdale has a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad no matter his current circumstances and will be part of the group heading to Germany next summer.

Arsenal bought Ramsdale from Sheffield United in a deal worth £30million in 2021 with the keeper signing a five-year contract. It would now take more than double the price Arsenal originally paid to sign him permanently.

Last season the shot-stopper made 41 appearances across all competitions and kept 15 clean sheets in those outings but has seen his minutes severely limited this term.

