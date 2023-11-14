Exclusive: Arsenal hatch January plan to replace key figure with four targets identified

TEAMtalk can reveal that Arsenal will sign a midfielder this winter but only if they feel it is a good value deal, with several options being considered.

News around Thomas Partey’s injury problems have sparked fresh discussion around the Gunners and their transfer plans but the idea of Arsenal splashing big cash this winter seems unlikely.

The likes of Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa or Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad are being dismissed as targets for the upcoming January window by insiders because of the rising costs involved.

But Arsenal continue to be linked with Andre from Fluminense, with some authority, and sources are indicating to TEAMtalk that there is also real interest in defensive midfield player Pablo Maia, 21, from Sao Paulo too.

As previously revealed, the Gunners are also looking at Belgian teen sensation Arthur Vermeeren and will continue to track him in this international break as he has been included in the national squad for games against Serbia and Azerbaijan.

It is thought a cap of around £30m will be in place and ideally the player would be seen as more of an emerging talent than a proven elite player. All three should fit the bill if Arsenal decide to kick on in their pursuit.

One player that could disrupt that way of thinking would be Kalvin Phillips if Manchester City really are willing to let him join a rival club but, again, the terms will be important. There is a real interest in the player from Arteta and at this stage there has been no progress.

Which signing is most likely for January?

The Partey situation, in terms of having to replace him, has been in the background at Arsenal for a year now so the club have targets identified at varying levels of cost that they could turn to.

Andre is an interesting one because close attention has been paid to his situation and if he is going to make a move it makes sense that it will be in January because of the way their schedule works in Brazilian football.

The player is keen to move to England and at a time when Liverpool are wavering over his valuation this could be a great moment to strike. Fluminense are willing to sell and given the player’s profile and growth potential he would be a decent fit for what Arteta is building towards.

Maia is a target that does not get talked about as much but sources indicate that Edu has been hot on the case during his rise, making personal checks on his situation, and believes he has the traits to make the step into English football.

Vermeeren continues to be a player of interest and his European experience gives him a different edge to the Brazilians, though the Royal Antwerp youngster might be harder to sign in the January window.

