Arsenal January transfer update: Douglas Luiz, Toney targeted with Nketiah, Partey potential exits

Arsenal’s potential for success in 2024 is likely to convince them to be active in the January window with incomings and outgoings possible, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Gunners were already looking in a strong position domestically as we head towards the new year, but the Champions League draw this week that paired Arsenal with FC Porto has now opened up a fantastic chance of making it to the quarter-finals of the game’s elite competition.

With Mikel Arteta’s side in contention in the Premier League and in Europe, it is felt there is an increased chance of a dip into the market as they make the most of their current status and reputation.

Sources are indicating that while Arsenal are planning to play hardball in the January window they may yet be willing to cash in on first-team assets.

Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey and Jakub Kiwior are among names being targeted by clubs for the January window and early noises out of the Emirates suggest Arsenal are not willing to sell.

But insiders around the club believe that stance might yet change in January if the club do seek season-defining transfers of their own.

January additions likely as Arsenal target 2024 glory

Arsenal will weigh up additions in defence, midfield and attack as they look to build on a great first half of the season, which sees them leading the Premier League by a single point ahead of Liverpool and surprise package Aston Villa, with last season’s treble winners Manchester City five points behind after 17 games.

And TEAMtalk revealed recently that targets like Ivan Toney will only become attainable if the club are able to raise funds to add to their transfer kitty.

With that in mind, while Arsenal are making it difficult right now to buy their players, further down the line they may in fact use their strong position to put a premium price-tag on players that are being pursued.

Arsenal’s big transfer business from last summer – such as the £105million capture of Declan Rice from West Ham United – has paid off handsomely with the club firing on all fronts.

If they are to add to the midfield again then there is the most likely option of looking for loan availability, but if they buy cheap then Royal Antwerp star Arthur Vermeeren – who made his debut for the Belgium national team aged 18 in October – is well scouted.

If Arsenal want to go big, meanwhile, Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa would be the headline target.

