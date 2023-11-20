Exclusive: Arsenal prepare to open talks with star defender after securing triple deal

Arsenal are planning new contract talks with defender Takehiro Tomiyasu in the new year, TEAMtalk has learned.

Tomiyasu is entering the final 18 months of his contract at Emirates Stadium with the player’s current arrangement due to expire in the summer of 2025. Now in his third season at Arsenal, he finally appears to have established himself as a key player in Mikel Arteta’s plans, having initially arrived from Bologna in the summer of 2021.

Tomiyasu was recently named Arsenal’s Player of the Month for October after impressing for the Gunners filling in at left-back.

The Japan international has made 16 appearances in all competitions so far this season and his versatility in that he can play anywhere across the defensive line makes him a vital cog in Arteta’s side.

Tomiyasu was badly missed in Arsenal’s title run-in last season after picking up a season-ending knee injury in the Europa League defeat to Sporting Lisbon in March.

Arteta is keen to tie down his top players to new contracts after securing the likes of William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to new deals, while talks are ongoing with Ben White over a contract extension.

The Gunners sent Kieran Tierney on loan to Real Sociedad for the current campaign after falling down the pecking order at the Emirates and the Scot could potentially leave permanently next summer. His current contract runs until 2026 but Arteta has preferred Oleksandr Zinchenko in the left-back position since his arrival from Man City in 2022.

To that end, we exclusively revealed Sociedad are believed to be keen on signing the defender on a permanent basis once his loan deal expires and are considering a £30m deal to lure Tierney away from the Emirates.

Arteta eyes up January swoop for Aston Villa star

Hopeful of tying down Tomiyasu to fresh terms in London, Mikel Arteta is eyeing up other key areas ahead of the January window. The midfield is one such area and Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa has caught the eye of the Arsenal boss.

The Gunners’ boss is expected to be given money to spend in the winter window and a top class midfielder is one of his top priorities. Thomas Partey has been heavily linked with a move away from North London and Luiz figures high on Arteta’s wanted list as he plans for a midfield without Partey.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Juventus are thought to be interested in signing the Ghana international this winter with clubs in Saudi Arabia also believed to be keeping an eye on his situation.

Luiz’s ability to play a more defensive role, as well as in the number eight position, has caught the eye of Arsenal and other suitors. The Brazilian’s current deal at Villa Park runs until 2026 and Unai Emery’s side are likely to demand £60m to part ways with Luiz.

A deal for a new striker is also high on Arteta’s priority list although they may be forced to wait until the summer to get a deal for a new frontman over the line. Brentford’s Ivan Toney is one player Arsenal, among several other Premier League outfits, are keeping tabs on the Englishman ahead of his football ban expiring in the new year.

