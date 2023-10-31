Exclusive: Arsenal star open to permanent exit to protect England spot amid Euro 2024 worry

Aaron Ramsdale could be set for an Arsenal exit in the coming months in an effort to up his game time amid worries about his England spot ahead of Euro 2024.

Mikel Arteta made the big decision to bring in another top goalkeeper during the summer window despite having Aaron Ramsdale as his number one. The deal was done to bring in David Raya on an initial season-long loan from Brentford.

Arteta claimed that he wanted a side that could compete on all fronts and having two top goalkeepers was part of the plan. However, sources have stated consistently that Raya was wanted due to his ability with the ball at his feet.

Since the arrival of the Spanish shot stopper, Ramsdale has found himself out of the side and playing second fiddle to Arteta’s preferred choice in goal. The Englishman will still get outings in cup competitions but has lost his place as first-choice keeper.

Some reports suggested London rivals Chelsea were keen to make an offer for the England ‘keeper in January, but sources have stated the Blues are keen to stick with Robert Sanchez, who arrived from Brighton during the summer window.

There remains a possibility of an exit from the Emirates for Ramsdale as those close to the player have spoken to TEAMtalk about his desire to play and his awareness of the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.

The former Sheffield United goalkeeper may ask for a move in January in a bid to get more minutes and put himself front and centre when Gareth Southgate chooses his squad for the tournament.

Arsenal prefer permanent exit

A full transfer would be more desirable for Arsenal, who would be able to bring in a huge fee for the 25-year-old, but a short-term loan could also be arranged before both parties come to a full decision in the summer window of 2024.

Despite being a fan favourite and delivering incredible performances that saw Arsenal push Manchester City in a title race, Ramsdale still finds himself watching from the bench and sources say multiple Premier League sides have sounded out the situation.

There will be no shortage of suitors for Ramsdale around Europe and, if a loan is greenlit, Arsenal will be overwhelmed with offers.

Sources close to the England camp have spoken of a confidence and excitement heading into the Euros as there is a belief within the team that they will go all the way in competition.

This atmosphere within the side has made playing and being part of the squad even more vital for the likes of Ramsdale.

Arsenal signed Ramsdale from Sheffield United in a deal worth £30million in 2021 with the keeper signing a five-year contract. It would take more than double the price Arsenal paid to take him permanently.

Last season the England international made 41 appearances across all competitions and kept 15 clean sheets in those outings but has seen his minutes severely limited this term.

Ramsdale has started between the sticks on six occasions this term, four of which have come in the Premier League and the other two in cup outings.

