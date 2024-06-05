Exclusive: Arsenal submit big offer for Bundesliga star as Fulham surge into lead for Gunners striker

Arsenal are in the market for a new striker this summer as Mikel Arteta tries build a squad capable of beating Manchester City to the Premier League title.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that a big offer is on the table for one striking target and there is also an exit coming closer for a popular squad member.

Benjamin Sesko is highly admired at the club and we understand an offer is on the table, which the Gunners believe will convince the forward to pick them over their rivals.

Sources say Sesko is “impressed” by the project at the Emirates and is taking time to consider all the offers, with Chelsea also interested in him.

The talented 20-year-old joined Leipzig last summer and has scored an impressive 18 goals in 42 appearances for the German club so far.

His arrival at Arsenal would be the final nail in the chances of Eddie Nketiah landing a starting place in the side and he is set to leave the club this summer.

TEAMtalk understands he has a lot of interest from within the Premier League, with Wolves and Crystal Palace huge fans of his.

However, one club is making a big push to land the England international.

Fulham leading the race for Eddie Nketiah

TEAMtalk can confirm Fulham have placed Nketiah high of their list of summer targets. Conversations are ‘ongoing’ over a deal for the Arsenal striker, with an official offer being ‘prepared.’

Marco Silva and his team have been trying to sell the fact that he would be their starting striker and want him to lead the line at Craven Cottage in the coming season.

Sources sate that they 25-year-old is considering his options and although he has a strong relationship with Mikel Arteta he accepts he needs to move on for the sake of his career.

The Spanish manager has a strong bond with the forward and would be happy for him to remain in the squad but has made it clear he will not be the main man for the Gunners.

Everton have also looked at Nketiah but there is no major movement with that at this time due to the club’s uncertainty around ownership and key players leaving the club.

