Exclusive: Arteta pushing Arsenal hard to sign £80m striker seen as ‘final piece’ in dethroning Man City

Arsenal have stepped up efforts to reinforce their attack this January in a bid to help Mikel Arteta take the club to its first Premier League trophy in 18 years.

Ivan Toney is a key target, and the club has been working on a potential deal to bring the Brentford man in this winter with latest conversations between both parties happening as recently as a few days ago.

Chelsea are also keen and have given Mauricio Pochettino the green light to bring in an experienced striker with Toney ticking all the boxes. However, Arsenal are understood to be in a very strong position for his signature and Arteta is a key part of the plan.

The 27-year-old is a huge fan of the Spaniard’s side and has been watching the team with real interest, with sources stating he would be keen to play in the current Gunners side.

This has put Arsenal on the front foot in discussions as a bidding war looks set to commence between the London sides.

Sources state that Arsenal are prepared to make a huge push as there is a belief they are on the precipice of Premier League glory.

Voices at the club say there is a huge belief that the squad is only missing “a proper striker” and once that arrives the final piece of the puzzle will be in place.

Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have all taken up the striker role this season but have only got four goals between them.

Toney is expecting to leave his club in January. Brentford are already preparing for his departure and hope to land up to £80 million for their star man. However, there is information that suggests a deal could be possible for less than that figure.

Toney has been suspended after breaching gambling rules and is suspended until January, just in time to potentially move and play for a new side next year. The expectation is that he will leave and both London sides are prepared to go to battle for his signature.

