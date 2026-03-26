Arsenal star Ben White could be replaced by Ivan Fresneda or Wesley Franca this summer

Arsenal defender Ben White remains a player in demand ahead of the summer window, with TEAMtalk sources revealing a growing list of top clubs monitoring his situation following his return to the England squad, while the Gunners are making regular checks on five potential replacements.

White’s recall to the international setup has only reinforced his standing across the Premier League, but his role at Arsenal is beginning to raise questions. The 28-year-old has found himself playing second fiddle to Jurrien Timber in recent months, a development that has alerted several elite clubs to a potential opportunity.

Sources indicate that Arsenal remain huge admirers of White and would ideally like to keep him at the club. However, there is an acceptance internally that, at this stage of his career, a prolonged spell on the bench is far from ideal for a player of his quality and experience.

As a result, we can reveal the Gunners will reluctantly open the doors to his exit this summer if a sizeable fee comes their way.

TEAMtalk can also reveal that Arsenal have begun groundwork on potential right-back replacements, acknowledging that White’s departure is a distinct possibility if his situation does not improve. The club are understood to be assessing options in the market as part of their wider summer planning.

White is understood to still harbour ambitions of playing in a central defensive role long term, although he has proven more than capable of operating at right-back and remains comfortable in that position. His versatility is viewed as a major asset by interested clubs.

TEAMtalk previously revealed interest from Manchester City and Everton, and both clubs remain keen as they continue to track his situation closely. City view White as a strong option to bolster their defensive depth, while Everton have long admired his profile and experience.

However, they are not alone. Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are all keeping a close watch on developments, with White’s situation at Arsenal firmly on their radar ahead of the summer window.

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Arsenal have FIVE options to replace Ben White

There is also notable interest from abroad in the former Brighton defender. Sources indicate that clubs in Germany, Italy and Spain are all monitoring White’s situation, should he decide to pursue a new challenge outside the Premier League.

While no formal approaches have been made at this stage, the level of interest is significant and could yet develop into concrete moves depending on how his role at Arsenal evolves.

For now, Arsenal remain in control and would prefer to retain White, but with succession planning already underway and widespread interest both in England and across Europe, his situation is one to watch as the transfer window approaches.

With regards to potential replacements for White, TEAMtalk can confirm that Arsenal are considering new options at full-back this summer, and have already listed two top options to arrive this summer.

Firstly, we exclusively revealed back in February that 21-year-old Spanish star Ivan Fresneda is very much a player admired by the Gunners.

Rated as one of the fastest defenders in the Champions League, Fresneda’s performances have reignited interest from more than half a dozen Premier League clubs, all of whom have been checking on him in recent weeks.

The Gunners are actively assessing their defensive options and see the Spanish youngster as a potential fit for their evolving squad, though any deal would not come cheap.

In addition, TEAMtalk was also recently able to reveal that Wesley Franca has emerged as a potential target after an outstanding season with Roma.

Wesley, 22, wowed with Flamengo at last year’s Club World Cup, and since arriving in Rome, the €25m he cost looks money well spent.

Sources indicate the Gunners have been closely monitoring the Brazilian full-back’s development in Italy, where his performances have caught the attention of several top European clubs.

As a result, recruitment staff have been actively assessing alternatives.

But we can reveal they do have other options under consideration, with Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Nnamdi Collins (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Vanderson (Monaco) also seen as players of interest.

However, Wesley is the latest name to be firmly added to that shortlist, with Arsenal impressed by his athleticism, attacking output and defensive maturity. With six goal involvements this season (four scored, two assists), Wesley looks like one of the more exciting options for the Gunners should they pursue the Brazilian.

As for White, he looks like the first name of two confirmed to leave this summer as part of an Arsenal ‘fire sale’.

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