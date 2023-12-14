Arsenal boost as Euro giants rip up Takehiro Tomiyasu move amid two major concerns; new Gunners deal in works

Arsenal have been given a lift as Bayern Munich will no longer pursue defender Takehiro Tomiyasu in January due to his injury and his involvement with Japan at next month’s Asian Cup, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

German giants Bayern have made signing a new centre-back their top priority in the January transfer market and Tomiyasu is among a number of names on their wanted list. Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel feels his side are light in the centre-half department and wants the club to bring in reinforcements to help their bid for glory in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Tomiyasu’s versatility, in that he can play anywhere across the backline, appeals to Tuchel. But sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Bayern have decided to halt any move for the 25-year-old due to his latest injury and his international involvement with Japan.

Bayern are keen to bring in a new defender in January who can come straight into the squad and hit the ground running, and that rules Tomiyasu out.

The former Bologna man is currently recovering from a calf injury he picked up against Wolves earlier this month and is not set to return to action until January.

Tomiyasu is also set to miss several matches in the new year, as he is poised to represent Japan at the Asian Cup. The tournament starts on January 12 and ends on February 10.

READ MORE: ‘I think he would go’ – £100m-rated Aston Villa star tipped to make stunning Arsenal move in January

Bayern may have struggled to sign the player anyway, as Arsenal are aiming to end any speculation about a move away from the Emirates by tying him down to a new contract.

On December 1, The Athletic’s David Ornstein confirmed that Arsenal are in negotiations with Tomiyasu and his camp over fresh terms. Mikel Arteta’s side have sent a contract offer to Tomiyasu, and the two parties are ‘expected to reach an agreement’ in the near future.

Takehiro Tomiyasu set to remain at Arsenal

Tomiyasu, who joined Arsenal for £15.5million in the summer of 2021, is under contract with the club until 2025.

He has made 19 appearances so far this season and registered one goal and one assist, helping Arsenal go second in the league. They have also advanced to the next stage of the Champions League by finishing top of their group with 13 points.

One player who could join Tomiyasu at Arsenal is young Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz. Although, the Gunners will face competition from Premier League rivals to sign him, with one ‘Big Six’ club ordered to make a move of their own.