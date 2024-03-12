Exclusive: Brighton keen on move for £30m Arsenal star after broken Mikel Arteta promise

Reiss Nelson has emerged as a top summer target for Brighton given his lack of football at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Brighton look set to have a busy summer yet again and hope to bring in more talent that they can sell on for a healthy profit in the future.

Despite the likelihood of some unknown names arriving, there is one player the club are keen to land that will be well known to Premier League fans.

Arsenal’s Nelson is a primary target for the Seagulls, who have been keen to sign him for over a year and inquired about a potential deal last summer.

The 24-year-old winger stayed at the Emirates as Arsenal boss Arteta promised him more game time over the course of this campaign.

That has not quite come to fruition as he has played just 656 minutes across 23 appearances in all competitions this season, with some minor injuries playing a role.

Sources state Nelson is open to an exit and the opportunity to be a key player for a club, with this information giving Brighton hope of completing a deal in the summer transfer window.

Contact has been made between Brighton and the representatives of the English player in a bid to convince him to move from London to the South Coast.

The recruitment team at the club believe the 24-year-old has untapped potential and can be another transfer success story at the Amex Stadium under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Arsenal could let Nelson leave for £30million

Arteta had made promises to Nelson over game time and sources reveal there is frustration over the lack of opportunities and the fact the wide forward cannot get a run of games in the team.

The time Nelson has spent off the pitch is also viewed to have had a damaging impact on his personal goals at international and club level.

Sources have claimed that a package of £30million could be enough to convince Arsenal to sell as they have their own target in mind and also need to raise funds given the restraints of Financial Fair Play (FFP).

The North London side hope to bring in two or three top targets, but will not be able to do that without selling some of their current assets.

Nelson, is contracted until the summer of 2026, has been at Arsenal for his whole career and would represent a pure profit sale for the club, which is hugely beneficial in FFP terms.

The winger has not started a game since Arsenal’s defeat to Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup on January 7.

