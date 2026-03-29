Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is ready to consider exits for Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus

LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid are showing an interest in Arsenal attacking duo Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Jesus, 28, and Martinelli, 24, have both seen their roles shift this season, with sources indicating they are now viewed more as squad players at the Emirates.

To that end, sources understand Arsenal would not stand in their way should either player decide to pursue a move elsewhere.

Both forwards remain under contract until 2027, although the Gunners hold a 12-month extension option in Martinelli’s deal.

Jesus has endured a frustrating campaign, making just two Premier League starts so far. During the current international break, he has been granted permission to train with former club Palmeiras – a move that has further fueled speculation about his future.

Sources have told us that a return to Brazil is a genuine option Jesus would consider this summer. However, opportunities in Europe remain on the table, with Atletico Madrid among the clubs to have made initial contact over a potential deal.

Atletico’s interest does not stop there. We can confirm that Martinelli is also firmly on their radar, with the Spanish giants making enquiries about his situation.

The Brazilian winger is not expected to sign a new contract at Arsenal at this stage, opening the door for a possible exit.

Martinelli is attracting significant attention across the continent, with RB Leipzig and Marseille also understood to be monitoring his availability closely.

While Arsenal have shown interest in Atletico forward Julian Alvarez, sources insist the Spanish club’s admiration for Jesus and Martinelli is not directly linked.

That said, it is acknowledged that any movement involving the Brazilian pair would not harm relations between the clubs should negotiations escalate in the coming months.

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