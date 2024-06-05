Exclusive: Game over for Arsenal star as Mikel Arteta green lights brutal sale with Aston Villa lurking

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Arsenal will sell left-back Kieran Tierney, with Mikel Arteta against giving him another chance at the Emirates.

The 27-year-old left-back is way down the pecking order, behind Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jurrien Timber.

Tierney has struggled with injuries for several years and was loaned out to Real Sociedad for 2023/24 to try to try and rebuild his career.

He missed 17 games due to a hamstring issue but managed to feature 24 times for the LaLiga side, contributing two assists.

Tierney is under contract with Arsenal until 2026 but TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Arsenal have decided to sell him this summer.

The defender has been informed of this but his full focus is on performing well for Scotland in the upcoming European Championships.

Tierney will weigh up his options following the tournament and we understand that clubs from the Premier League are keeping tabs on his situation.

Aston Villa ‘really like’ Arsenal outcast

As previously reported, Aston Villa are among the clubs interested in Tierney and our sources have reaffirmed this, saying Unai Emery ‘really likes’ the full-back.

The Spanish coach is looking to bolster multiple areas of his squad as he prepares for the Midlands club’s first Champions League campaign since 1983 – when it was still the European Cup.

Villa are keen to get their summer business done quickly with a deal to sign Ross Barkley from Luton Town already tied up.

We understand that Celtic would love to re-sign Tierney and he would “walk back” to the Glasgow club but the reality is they won’t be able to afford his price tag.

Arsenal are looking to generate around £25m from the Scotsman’s sale, and it will be interesting to see if Villa are willing to go that high with their offer.

Several more players are likely to depart the Emirates after the Gunners confirmed the exits of 22 out-of-contract players on Tuesday, including the likes of Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares.

Eddie Nketiah looks set to be sold, while Thomas Partey has also been heavily linked with an exit amid interest from around Europe and in Saudi Arabia.

TEAMtalk sources say that Arsenal will listen to offers for both players in the coming weeks and months.

With that in mind, the Gunners’ squad could look very different next season as they are also keen to make multiple new additions.

