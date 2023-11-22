Sources: Arsenal ready to sanction January exit for outcast midfielder; Saudi Pro League sides ready to swoop

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is a target for a number of Saudi Pro League clubs in January, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Elneny is now back to full fitness after a 10-month lay-off with a serious knee injury that cut short his campaign last season.

The 31-year-old made a successful return to action in September in the Carabao Cup win at Brentford and he has gone on to make two further appearances in the Premier League and Champions League.

Elneny played the full 90 minutes of Egypt’s recent World Cup qualifiers against Djibouti and Sierra Leone as he works his way back to peak fitness.

The midfielder is entering the final six months of his contract at Arsenal and several Saudi Pro League sides are actively monitoring his situation in North London.

Elneny, who is one of the longest serving players in the Arsenal squad, finds himself down the pecking order to play in Mikel Arteta’s star-studded XI.

The popular midfielder has made just 89 Premier League appearances since arriving from Basel in January 2016, with Elneny finding himself playing a back-up role at the Emirates.

Elneny’s suitors are hoping they could tempt the player away from Arsenal with the offer of regular first-team football in the New Year.

Arsenal could consider offers for Elneny in January if they receive a suitable offer rather than allow him to leave for nothing next summer.

Arsenal overtake Liverpool in midfielder chase

Arteta has been eyeing up additions to his already strong midfield amid the potential exits of Elneny and Thomas Partey.

Partey has been attracting interest from Saudi Pro League sides, as well as Serie A giants Juventus. His price tag is expected to be around the £26million mark but the report suggests the Italian side may not be willing to fork out to get the deal done.

Arteta had been adamant that he did not want Partey to leave the club but he is believed to have softened on that stance in recent months and could be convinced to let him leave n an upcoming transfer window.

One player they have been tracking is Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo who Chelsea previously attempted to sign. The midfielder held several rounds of talks with the Stamford Bridge club but ultimately remained in Brazil.

The Blues have not ruled themselves out of the race for Moscardo with fellow Premier League giants Liverpool also circling the talented teenager. La Liga giants Barcelona are also believed to be keeping tabs on the midfielder.

The 18-year-old’s current contract runs until 2026 after signing an extension in the summer. He has made 23 appearances for the senior side despite only turning 18 years old in September.

