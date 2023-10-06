Huge Arsenal move for Ivan Toney under serious threat as Brentford set eye-watering price tag

An Arsenal move for Ivan Toney is set to hinge on Brentford’s massive valuation of the striker and whether Mikel Arteta’s side are willing to meet it.

There is a feeling that Toney sees the January transfer window as an optimum moment to take his club career to the next level. This could in turn put him more firmly in the frame to convince Gareth Southgate to select him for England’s European Championship squad in Germany next summer.

Arsenal’s interest in the striker dates back to last season but the Gunners managed to keep their interest under wraps until recently. They are now widely considered as the main contenders, along with Chelsea, to sign the 27-year-old. But sources have indicated to TEAMtalk that they could yet be priced out of such a move.

There had been a feeling earlier in the year that Toney would be available for close to £50million and that, with his lengthy suspension for gambling breaches being served, there was hope that would not rise. Yet Brentford believe his price tag is far higher than that, with some sources now indicating a fee upwards of £80m could prove to be more realistic.

Rasmus Hojlund, 20, joined Manchester United for £72m with no past goalscoring record in the English top flight and only a small pool of evidence of his full capabilities from a short spell in the first team at Atalanta.

Brentford’s sale of Ollie Watkins for £33m in 2020 is also seen as a moment they could have made more of and that – more than three years on from that move – Toney’s exit must bring in a sale price that helps Brentford match their own ambitions. Such a figure as £80m would most likely deter Arsenal – but Brentford believe his Premier League goals record, age and profile makes that a reachable valuation.

Meeting such a price level becomes more possible if there is a battle for his signature but Arsenal are yet to fully decide how they add to their squad in January. Bringing in a reliable goals source in the form of a No.9 is certainly a strong consideration but the recent injury doubts around Bukayo Saka bring new concern about where the team could fall short in their quest for glory this season and beyond.

Signing a right-sided attacker is certainly a possibility, with no genuine back-up or competition for Saka currently in place. Pedro Neto is being talked about again as an option, but current readings suggest Wolves are very much against cashing in on him soon.

We understand another option that could become possible includes Luiz Henrique of Real Betis, but he has missed matches recently and has been named as part of a betting probe.