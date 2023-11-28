Exclusive: Kieran Tierney in line for permanent Arsenal exit; Celtic, Aston Villa on high alert

Kieran Tierney will leave Arsenal permanently in the summer with a move back to Scotland on the cards with Real Sociedad unlikely to agree a permanent deal, TEAMtalk has learned.

Arsenal are continuing their push to win the Premier League for the first time in two decades and will have yet more work done to their squad which currently sits at the top of the table. This will include outgoings with some fringe players making way for new signings.

One such player is full-back Tierney, currently playing for Real Sociedad who he joined in a loan deal this summer. The Spanish side have been highly impressed with the Scottish defender and would like to make his move permanent.

Sources state that the former Celtic man will be one of the players to make way in the summer of 2024 and a number of sides would be extremely keen to bring him in. A move back to Scotland is possible and the likelihood of Real signing him permanently is low, according to sources close to the player.

There will be no shortage of options in the UK and around Europe for the defender, who has proven he can play in the Premier League and at Champions League level. Life has not been easy for him at Arsenal despite being a fan favourite and seen as a future captain of the club by supporters.

Tierney has been highly impressive in LaLiga this season but fell victim to an unfortunate injury when he pulled his hamstring almost two months ago. The club were dismayed to see him injured as he had become a key player and was man of the match on multiple occasions.

Celtic and Aston Villa tracking Tierney

There is the opportunity for a return to his boyhood club Celtic but the Scottish champions would have to do a deal with Arsenal, who paid Celtic £25million to bring him in back in 2019.

Aston Villa have also had their radar on Tierney and could do a deal for £25million in summer. There is a belief that Tierney would love to return home but, at only 26, would like to keep playing at the top level for a few more years yet.

Tierney is contracted at Arsenal until the summer of 2026 and has made 124 appearances for the Gunners, scoring five times and grabbing 14 assists. He will see out his loan in Spain until the end of the campaign then will be one of the players ready to make a move in next summer’s transfer window.

Mohamed Elneny is another name who could be on the move from the Emirates although he is likely to depart in January ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the current season.

TEAMtalk revealed last week that the Gunners are willing to sanction his exit in the upcoming window, with a number of Saudi Pro League sides on alert for the 31-year-old who could be the first member of Mikel Arteta’s side to depart.

