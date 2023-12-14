Arsenal to offload experienced star, with prime Cedric suitors emerging amid exit wish

Arsenal are ready to let unwanted full-back Cedric Soares leave in the January transfer window and Villarreal have emerged as early frontrunners to sign him, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Cedric has been on Arsenal’s books since July 2020, when the Gunners captured him on a free transfer from Southampton. Overall, the Portuguese has made 61 appearances for Arsenal, chipping in with two goals and five assists in that time.

Cedric, who mainly plays as a right-back but can also operate at left-back if needed, fell down Mikel Arteta’s pecking order last season and this resulted in him being loaned out to Fulham for the second half of the campaign.

However, Cedric had similar problems at Craven Cottage, as he only made eight appearances during six months there, including just one full 90-minute outing in the Premier League.

The player returned to Arsenal in the summer, but it was not long before speculation began to ramp up about a possible exit. On July 20, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Cedric and his agents were looking for a permanent transfer away from the Emirates.

Villarreal were joined by several Premier League clubs, as well as three major Portuguese sides, in pursuing him.

Although, Cedric surprisingly remained at Arsenal, and his place as an outcast has been confirmed by Arteta handing him just two appearances this term.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Arsenal are open to letting the 32-year-old leave next month, as this is their last opportunity to make any money on him. Should they wait until the summer, then Cedric will be able to leave as a free agent as his contract expires on June 30.

Villarreal hope to sign Arsenal man

Villarreal, who were in contact with Arsenal over a summer deal for Cedric, remain interested in him and will be at the front of the queue to strike a January agreement. The La Liga outfit are on the search for experienced additions to their defence and Cedric fits the bill.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Cedric is highly likely to be the subject of offers from Villarreal and other clubs.

The Germany-born Portugal international has always given 100 per cent in training for Arsenal, even though he is not in contention for Ben White’s right-back spot. But Cedric is hoping to leave Arsenal in January so that he can play more regularly and enjoy the final few years of his career before hanging up his boots.

While Cedric is close to leaving Arsenal this winter, one player who looks set to stay is fellow defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The Japan star has been identified as a potential Bayern Munich signing by manager Thomas Tuchel, but TEAMtalk exclusively revealed earlier on Thursday that the German giants have dropped their interest.

Bayern are wary of Tomiyasu’s fitness, as he is recovering from a calf problem. Bayern have also been put off by the fact that the 25-year-old is due to represent Japan at the Asian Cup, which starts on January 12.

The news represents a boost for Arsenal, who will no longer have to worry about Tomiyasu pushing for an exit. Arsenal have already offered a new contract to the versatile defender and are hopeful he will extend his deal beyond 2025.

