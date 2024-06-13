Exclusive: PIF contact senior Arsenal star over lucrative move to hold off Turkey competition

Chiefs from the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) have restarted talks with Arsenal star Thomas Partey as they try to prevent the midfielder from heading to Turkey, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Partey had an injury-hit 2023-24 campaign, making just 16 appearances in all competitions due to hamstring and groin problems. While Arsenal took Manchester City all the way in the Premier League title race and also reached the last eight of the Champions League, Partey only managed to play a bit-part role, with Mikel Arteta instead having to rely on Jorginho at the base of his midfield.

Partey’s contract with Arsenal expires in June 2025 and will not be extended, leading to speculation about where he might go next.

Arsenal sporting director Edu has been tipped to include the Ghanaian in a swap deal for Barcelona’s Jules Kounde, which would also see Eddie Nketiah move to the La Liga giants.

But sources have now confirmed to TEAMtalk that Partey has once again been contacted by PIF officials, who are hoping to negotiate personal terms ahead of a potential summer transfer.

Partey has shown a desire to begin a new experience elsewhere and is resultantly open to proposals, as he was last year when Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli and Juventus were all chasing his services.

Ultimately, the 31-year-old decided to stay put and try to relaunch himself at Arsenal. But Partey has not managed to establish himself as a key player for Arteta once again, and he is now expected to leave the Emirates as a result.

In recent weeks, Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have shown interest in him. But PIF chiefs do not want to lose out on Partey’s capture and TEAMtalk can reveal that they are ready to accelerate their pursuit of him in order to brush the competition aside.

As things stand, the Saudis have not been in contact with Arsenal. Instead, they hope to settle contract terms with Partey and identify the exact Saudi Pro League club he will join before entering negotiations with Arsenal.

As Partey will soon enter the final year of his contract, Arsenal will be eager to sell him this summer so they can recoup even a small amount of his original £45m transfer fee.

