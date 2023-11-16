Exclusive: Real Sociedad considering £30m permanent deal for injury-hit Arsenal defender

Real Sociedad are considering a £30million deal for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney next summer, TEAMtalk understands, with the Scotland international impressing in La Liga despite suffering more injury issues.

Tierney has been battling injuries throughout his career and was again sidelined recently by a hamstring injury that was expected to keep him out for up to three months.

TEAMtalk can reveal that the full-back is ahead of schedule in his recovery and on track to return after the international break for Real Sociedad, where he is currently on loan from parent club Arsenal.

Tierney has resumed full extension running and is back on the grass, to the surprise of medical staff at the Spanish side who expected a much longer injury layoff due to the nature of his injury.

The Scottish international suffered the hamstring strain during Real Sociedad’s 3-0 victory in the Basque derby against Athletic Club back in September.

The Arsenal defender has been excellent for La Real since his loan switch in the summer but has been unable to shake off the injury problems that have plagued him throughout his career.

Those issues were among the main reasons Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta was keen for Tierney to get game time in LaLiga this season.

Arsenal set to offload Kieran Tierney next summer

The 26-year-old had slipped down the Arsenal pecking order with Oleksandr Zinchenko preferred in the left-back position since his arrival from Manchester City. Takehiro Tomiyasu has also featured on that side of defence despite being a right-back by trade.

There is no official option to buy in the loan deal, but sources say the LaLiga side have been highly impressed with Tierney and are considering a deal worth £30million to make his move permanent in the summer.

Arsenal were hoping to fetch around that fee for Tierney last summer, but no concrete bids were forthcoming. Newcastle were very interested, though opted to sign teen sensation Lewis Hall from Chelsea for a similar sum instead.

Former Celtic man Tierney has been a key player during his spell in Spain, fast emerging as a fan favourite. He had also been important to Scotland in a brilliant Euro 2024 qualifying campaign that sees them on the brink of making the finals in Germany next summer.

Tierney signed for Arsenal from his boyhood club Celtic in a then-record deal worth £25million to the Scottish side in the summer of 2019.

His current deal in London is set to expire in 2026, but sources close to the player say he is likely to move on permanently next summer.

