Top Arsenal star lined up for bumper new contract to prevent record-breaking transfer

Arsenal are drawing up a new contract for William Saliba as they look to stop the France star from even considering a huge transfer to Real Madrid, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Arsenal are pushing to try and secure the Premier League trophy from Manchester City and have yet again found themselves in a title race. They have some key players who have grown into some of the best in the world, and defender Saliba can certainly be included in that list.

His supreme talents have made him a wanted man and Real Madrid are very keen to add him to their world-class squad, having made contact with his agent recently. It would be a monstrous deal and would have to be a record sale for Arsenal to even consider his exit. Sources at the Emirates have now made their stance very clear.

TEAMtalk can reveal that there is absolutely no intention from Arsenal to sell Saliba in the coming windows as he is vital to their plans. Sources state that Arsenal are keen to tie him down to a new deal, with the centre-back’s current contract running until June 2027.

Saliba moving to Madrid in January is impossible. Next summer is another subject altogether but sources are adamant Madrid have eyes for the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and will be focused elsewhere.

Although moving to Madrid would be of interest to Saliba at some stage in the future, TEAMtalk revealed last week that he is solely focused on Arsenal and making them one of the elite sides both in England and Europe. He understands his role and is one of the leaders in the side.

The defender is the fastest player in Arsenal’s history to reach 50 Premier League wins, having hit the milestone in only 66 games. He and Gabriel are a key partnership that Mikel Arteta believes is set to become the best in the world.

The 23-year-old was listed among the Ballon d’Or nominees and was a contender for last season’s Premier League Player of the Year, ultimately losing out to Manchester City ace Phil Foden. These nominations show that Saliba’s CV is something Arsenal cannot replace, which is why they are so desperate to keep him for the long run.

Real Madrid fans to be disappointed

After losing Nacho and missing out on Leny Yoro to Manchester United, Madrid supporters will have been excited about the potential for Saliba to arrive at the Bernabeu next summer.

Indeed, both the Spanish and French press have been talking up the possibility of Madrid making a spectacular move for him.

However, with Arsenal intent on stopping any damaging exit, Los Blancos will have to identify alternative targets.

Cristian Romero is one option, though Tottenham Hotspur will be just as keen to keep hold of the Argentine.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah may be easier to sign as he will be out of contract come the end of the season. Bayern Munich will provide Madrid with competition for Tah, however.

Arsenal news: Setback for Bournemouth trip, Tottenham battle

Meanwhile, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Takehiro Tomiyasu has suffered a setback following his return from injury.

The defender made his first appearance of the season for Arsenal against Southampton before the international break, coming on for the latter stages after seemingly recovering from a knee issue.

However, TEAMtalk can reveal that Tomiyasu aggravated this knee problem against Southampton and Arsenal are now fearful that he will spend another month on the sidelines.

The 25-year-old has not been called up for Japan’s games against Saudi Arabia and Australia and he will miss Arsenal’s trip to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly ready to do battle over the signing of Ukraine star Georgiy Sudakov.

The two North London clubs are ‘doing their due diligence’ to find out whether the Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder can be signed next summer and how much he might cost.

Sudakov has earned plenty of admirers around Europe thanks to his exciting performances in both the Ukrainian top flight and in the Champions League.

The 22-year-old has been compared to Mykhailo Mudryk as he also burst onto the scene with Shakhtar before moving to England in a big-money deal.

But Arsenal and Spurs will be hoping that Sudakov adapts to the Premier League better than struggling Chelsea man Mudryk.

