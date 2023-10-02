Exclusive: Worst Kieran Tierney injury fears realised, as Arsenal loanee suffers brutal blow

Arsenal loanee Kieran Tierney faces up to three months on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury during Real Sociedad’s Basque derby against Athletic Club on Saturday night, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Real Sociedad swept Athletic Club aside with a 3-0 thumping on Saturday, though the victory came at a cost. La Real are assessing all of their options regarding Tierney’s rehabilitation and it is understood surgery for the luckless Scotland international is a possibility. However, the next course of action is yet to be decided by the medical staff treating the former Celtic star.

A final review of the injury will be made over the next 24 hours, while scans have already taken place that determined he will be out of action until potentially 2024.

The on-loan Arsenal defender has been excellent for La Real since his loan switch in the summer, but has been dogged by constant injury problems throughout his career.

Those issues were among the main reasons Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta was keen for Tierney to get gametime in LaLiga this season.

The 26-year-old had slipped down the Arsenal pecking order with Oleksandr Zinchenko preferred in the left-back position since his arrival from Manchester City. Furthermore, Takehiro Tomiyasu has also featured on that side of defence despite being a right-back by trade.

There is no option to buy attached to this current loan deal, but Tierney is out of favour under Arteta and a number of clubs are understood to be watching his performances ahead of the 2024 summer window.

This new injury will be a further blow to his hopes of impressing suitors who are keen to see him in action.

Arsenal transfer hopes suffer fresh blow

Arsenal were hoping to fetch around £25m-£30m for Tierney last summer, but no concrete bids were forthcoming. Newcastle were heavily linked and showed interest, though opted to sign teen sensation Lewis Hall from Chelsea for a similar sum instead.

The Gunners were, however, hoping that a productive spell in Spain would see interest in Tierney intensify next summer.

Real Sociedad have been hugely impressed with Tierney since his arrival and are keen to keep him on board despite the injury. Tierney is also understood to be enjoying life in Spain thus far.

It is a devastating outcome for Scotland too, who face key matches on the road to Euro 2024 against Spain, Georgia and Norway during the upcoming international breaks.

