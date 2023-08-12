Arsenal exit announced, as winger becomes No.10 at new club but leaves door ajar for Emirates return

FC Nantes have announced the signing of Brazil under-2o winger Marquinhos on loan from Arsenal after his spell with Norwich City last season.

Arsenal brought Marquinhos to England from Sao Paulo last summer, but he only got the chance to play once in the Premier League (as well as making five appearances in cup competitions) before embarking on a six-month loan spell in the Championship with Norwich, for whom he played 11 times.

Now, it has been confirmed that Marquinhos will spend a full season away from Arsenal after signing at Nantes on loan after the two parties recently reached an agreement for the move.

The Ligue 1 side have handed him the number 10 shirt, even though he will only be at their disposal for a single season. Indeed, they have specified in their announcement that they do not have any option to buy him.

Arsenal still have Marquinhos under contract at the Emirates Stadium until 2027, so he will still have the chance to prove himself in years to come.

An important season awaits the 20-year-old in France, though, as he aims to equip himself with the necessary experience to make an impact in the long term.

Marquinhos will be a teammate of former Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko and ex-Liverpool youngster Pedro Chirivella at Nantes.

The French side finished 16th in Ligue 1 last season and are preparing to get their new campaign underway against Toulouse on Sunday.

Marquinhos will be hoping his loan spell in France can go even half as well as Folarin Balogun’s did last season, when the Arsenal academy product flourished up front for Reims.

Nottingham Forest had previously been linked with Marquinhos, but their bid would have been a permanent one and it doesn’t seem Arsenal are ready to give up on the attacker just yet.